Pain management webinar planned

Chronic pain does not have to mean the end of an active lifestyle.
Join Dr. Patrick Laguerre of Lake Norman Anesthesia Associates and Pain Management for a free interactive webinar Aug. 20 at 5:30 p.m. to learn more about what causes pain, options for treatment and the latest advancements in interventional procedures, including spinal cord stimulation.
Laguerre specializes in injections, nerve blocks, medical management, radiofrequency ablation and spinal cord stimulation.
This webinar will be available on Zoom allowing you to watch from home. Register online at LNRMC.com/classes-events. For questions or assistance, call Leigh Jones at 336-215-2055.
