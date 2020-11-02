Painter Leandro Manzo to host new exhibit at Merino Mill in Mooresville

Leandro Manzo lives in Charlotte, but people around the globe have enjoyed his work, and on Nov. 20, Mooresville will be counted among the towns seeing his art.
Art galleries and museums have celebrated the Argentinian artist’s paintings and drawings in 25 solo exhibitions and close to 50 group exhibitions, according to a new release. His paintings are in public and private collections from Barcelona to Tokyo to the United States. Manzo has contributed to Charlotte’s art scene for more than two decades, through gallery exhibitions and private collections and commissions. He was even part of the local ArtPop project that featured artwork on billboards.
The public is invited to "Leandro Manzo: Origen" open studio and exhibition opening night Nov. 20 from 5-10 p.m. at Merino Mill, 500 S. Main St., Mooresville. Attendees will have the opportunity to see a 10-year retrospective with more than 100 of Manzo’s paintings and prints.
The vast gallery space at the renovated mill allows for social distancing. It also gave Manzo the chance to create massive paintings. Merino Mill owner Michal Bay is proud to support Manzo’s career by donating space for this event and a work studio for the past five years, it was noted in the release.
“Leandro Manzo: Origen” will run until April 9. Gallery hours are Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 3-8 p.m. or by appointment.
In “Leandro Manzo: Origen,” you can see artworks from small format to huge canvases, many of which have never been exhibited before, and you will be able to tour The Painter's Kitchen, where some of these works have been produced.
"My work is intended to make you feel the miracle of life and the beauty of feeling it intensely," Manzo says. "What interests me most in art is the elaboration of certain philosophical ideas, made into painting."
The release shared that the exhibit features a new series of paintings, "Where does life come from, and where does it go…" It also includes highlights from Manzo's "Pacific to the Atlantic" watercolor series, "Requiem in White and Black" series, and "Taming the Bull" series.”
Manzo created the watercolor series while sailing from the Pacific Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean. The landscape and natural world inspired him, from the endless Panama rains to the white sands of the San Blas Islands.
The Requiem series looks at "the questions we all ask ourselves about who we are, about life and death, and the belief in immortality of the soul," Manzo says. The series is the backbone of Manzo's work, started in 2004 with paper and ink, eventually leading to huge canvases.
“Taming The Bull” is a colorful screen print series, now in its third edition, that looks at the bull as a metaphor for what might need to be subdued in our lives.
"These works are where I live and dream," Manzo has written. "They're where I recognize my greatness, my misery, my contradictions, my successes and my mistakes. They are my lungs, my beliefs and my wings."
Bay has been a patron for Manzo’s art in a variety of ways, including providing work space and, now, exhibition space. Not having to worry about studio space has allowed Manzo to fully concentrate on his artwork.
To learn more visit leandromanzo.com.
