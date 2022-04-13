Palmer dropping out of race for Iredell Commissioner

One of the candidates for a seat on the Iredell County Board of Commissioners is withdrawing from the race.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Blake Palmer said he is ending his campaign.

Palmer released the following statement:

"Today I’m announcing that I am ending my campaign for County Commissioner. When I decided to jump in this race, it was because I wanted to ensure a brighter future for my two young children. It has become clear, particularly over the past few weeks, that the level of commitment expected for the remainder of this campaign and, if elected, the job of County Commissioner, would not allow me to juggle my full-time job and family in a way that my children need and that I am comfortable with. So, for the same reason I entered this race, I am withdrawing from it.

"To those of you that have supported me over the past several months, your support has been greatly appreciated. You will always have my gratitude. We have succeeded in setting the debate, whether it be the necessity (or more appropriately lack thereof) of corporate economic incentives, the consequences of unmitigated growth or the importance of low taxes. It’s important to challenge the status quo at times, and my campaign did just that. I will not be making any endorsements, but those that have followed my campaign know the issues I find most important and can find which candidates have the best solutions for those issues.

"It disappoints me to have to end my campaign, but my commitment to my family will always come first. There is a large field of candidates in this primary, and it is only fair to voters to have the opportunity to vote for someone that is confident he/she will be able to commit the amount of time to this job that it requires. Among the many things learned during this campaign, with a full-time job and two young children, that person cannot be me. I have no regrets about my initial decision to run, as I think it is critical now more than ever that we have people within our community willing to come forward to address the issues of today. My sincere thanks to those that have supported me, and I wish the rest of the candidates the best of luck."