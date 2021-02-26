Pampered Pets Valentine Exchange raises $2,410 for animal rescue organization

The third annual Valentine Exchange Event at Mooresville’s Pampered Pets Inn was the most successful year yet.

Customers and local residents came together to raise money for Catering to Cats and Dogs, a volunteer-based rescue organization in the Lake Norman and surrounding areas.

During the fun exchange, customers celebrated their dog’s friendships and purchased valentines for their dog’s playmates which included a decorated cookie packaged with a Valentine’s Day greeting card. Three Dog Bakery in Cornelius provided the treats for the event and donated this year’s cookies, so 100% of the proceeds went directly to the rescue. Together, they raised $2,410.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pampered Pets Inn was thrilled to work together with Three Dog Bakery and Catering to Cats and Dogs for this charitable event to impact the lives of animals.

Pampered Pets Inn co-owner, Karen Van Sickler, reacts to the event’s success:

“A big thank you to our customers for their support. Their generosity and enthusiasm was so fun to see. We are thrilled with the event’s success and the opportunity to help pets that haven’t found their own loving homes yet.”

Support and learn more about Catering to Cats and Dogs at https://c2cnd.org/.