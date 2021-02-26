 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pampered Pets Valentine Exchange raises $2,410 for animal rescue organization
View Comments
top story

Pampered Pets Valentine Exchange raises $2,410 for animal rescue organization

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Valentine Event.jpg

Pampered Pets Inn Valentine Exchange raised $2,410 for Catering to Cats and Dogs.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

The third annual Valentine Exchange Event at Mooresville’s Pampered Pets Inn was the most successful year yet.

Customers and local residents came together to raise money for Catering to Cats and Dogs, a volunteer-based rescue organization in the Lake Norman and surrounding areas.

During the fun exchange, customers celebrated their dog’s friendships and purchased valentines for their dog’s playmates which included a decorated cookie packaged with a Valentine’s Day greeting card. Three Dog Bakery in Cornelius provided the treats for the event and donated this year’s cookies, so 100% of the proceeds went directly to the rescue. Together, they raised $2,410.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Pampered Pets Inn was thrilled to work together with Three Dog Bakery and Catering to Cats and Dogs for this charitable event to impact the lives of animals.

Pampered Pets Inn co-owner, Karen Van Sickler, reacts to the event’s success:

“A big thank you to our customers for their support. Their generosity and enthusiasm was so fun to see. We are thrilled with the event’s success and the opportunity to help pets that haven’t found their own loving homes yet.”

Support and learn more about Catering to Cats and Dogs at https://c2cnd.org/.

View Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sydney zoo unveils first baby koala in a year

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Local News

PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

  • Updated

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics