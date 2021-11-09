Parade, memorial ceremony planned for Veterans Day

To celebrate our veterans, a number of events have been planned, and the community is encouraged to join in celebrating those who have and continue to serve.

On Veterans Day, Thursday, VFW Post 66 will be sponsoring a memorial ceremony at Glenwood Memorial Park, 273 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, beginning at 11 a.m.

Activities will continue Thursday with a veterans parade, kicking off at 1 p.m. The parade will make its way in downtown Mooresville with all veterans and anyone wishing to show their patriotism invited to participate.

The emphasis of this year’s Veterans Day will be on those who served, as organizers shared, “any veteran who provided any support anywhere in the ‘sandbox,’” including all veterans from wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Desert Storm, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and others.

Veterans serving in these wars will participate in the parade as one unit and are encouraged to contact Jim Kiger at Welcome Home Veterans, 704-663-0488, if they are able to be a part of the special event.

Veterans are invited to attend a luncheon Nov. 13. This drive-thru event, sponsored by the Exchange Club of Mooresville-Lake Norman, will be held in the parking lot at Richard’s Coffee Shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tables will also be placed outside for those wishing to eat there. Veterans will be treated to a free barbecue lunch, but in order for the club to plan appropriately, those attending are asked to RSVP by Nov. 3 to rsvponug@gmail.com.