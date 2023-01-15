Parenting classes offered free to community

Pharos Parenting, whose mission, according to its website, is to “build positive parenting skills through targeted education, in-home coaching and supportive intervention programs,” will be offering a variety of parenting classes.

The classes, which are free to the community thanks to their educational class sponsor Raymer Oil Company, will all be held at the Pharos Parenting office, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville.

Upcoming classes, along with their topics, dates and times, include the following:

General Parenting

This class promotes empathy, discipline with dignity, self-worth and empowerment. Attending all sessions will meet court and DSS requirements for mandated parenting classes.

The classes will be held Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 17-March 7 and April 4-June 6.

Love and Logic

The Love and Logic® approach provides a variety of simple and effective strategies for parenting children from birth to adulthood.

The strategies and techniques will help create calm and loving solutions. Participants must have a child who is 5+ years of age.

This class will meet Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m. Jan. 18-Feb. 22.

Families in Treatment and Recovery from Substance Abuse

This class covers the impact of substance use, mental illness and trauma on parenting, the parent-child relationship and children.

Class times are Mondays from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 23-May 8 and April 5-June 14.

Best Beginnings

This class is for expecting parents or parents of infants. Infant safety, health and other baby-specific topics will be covered.

The class will meet Mondays from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 6-March 13.

Parenting An Older Child

This new class will cover various topics, including putting an end to arguing, back talk and begging, teaching responsibility without losing their love, setting limits on waging war and avoiding power struggles. Participants must have a child who is 5 or older.

Class times will be Wednesdays from 6-8 p.m., March 8-May 10.

To register for the classes, call 704-878-2227.

For additional information about Pharos, visit pharosparenting.org or scan the QR code.