Partnership creates opportunity for affordable mammogram screenings

Wearing pink in October is more than just supporting those battling breast cancer — it’s raising awareness of how easily it can happen to anyone. That’s why Lake Norman Regional Medical Center has partnered with online health care marketplace MDsave to offer $99 mammogram screenings, helping women afford these crucial preventive scans.

Mammograms are specialized X-rays that can detect signs of breast cancer and are one of the best ways to spot early indications of cancer even before symptoms appear. But at a higher average price, mammogram screenings are not accessible to all women in the country, especially uninsured women or those whose mammograms are not covered by insurance.

“Mammograms are an important part of breast cancer prevention, and our partnership with MDsave is helping us make them more available,” said Stephen Midkiff, CEO at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.

Breast cancer is a big deal, but getting a mammogram isn’t — especially when buying one at the promotional $99 price is as easy as point-and-click. To purchase a mammogram screening, visit www.mdsave.com/easy-peasy and select North Carolina, then choose Lake Norman Regional Medical Center. Add the procedure to the cart, just like shopping online.