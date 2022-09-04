Passing stopped school bus carries costly consequences

With school starting back up, it is a good time to remind ourselves to be on the lookout for more traffic, more kids and, of course, school buses. No matter where you go in Iredell County, you are bound to see a school bus during your travels, and it is important that we all pay attention to them and proceed near them with caution.

North Carolina law states:

When a school bus is displaying its mechanical stop signal or flashing red lights and the bus is stopped for the purpose of receiving or discharging passengers, the driver of any other vehicle that approaches the school bus from any direction in the same street, highway, or public vehicular area shall bring that other vehicle to a full stop and shall remain stopped. The driver of the other vehicle shall not proceed to move, pass, or attempt to pass the school bus until after the mechanical stop signal has been withdrawn, the flashing red stoplights have been turned off, and the bus has started to move. (N.C.G.S. 20-217(a)).

The statute goes on to say that a school bus includes: a public school bus transporting children or school personnel; a public school bus transporting senior citizens (as authorized by law under an agreement to use school buses to provide transportation for the elderly); or a privately owned bus transporting children. The statute says that this section applies only if the school bus has a plainly visible sign with the words “school bus” on the front and rear. (N.C.G.S. 20-217(b)).

I often get questions about when you have to stop on a divided highway with the bus coming from the opposite direction.

The statute says that a driver traveling in the opposite direction from the school bus on a road that is divided by an intervening space — including a center lane, if the roadway has at least four more lanes, or a physical barrier — does not have to stop when meeting and passing a school bus that has stopped in the road across the dividing space or barrier. (N.C.G.S. 20-217©).

According to the statute, a person who violates this statute is guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor, must pay a minimum fine of $500 and “shall not receive a prayer for judgment continued under any circumstances.” (N.C.G.S. 20-217(e)). There are more serious consequences for repeat offenses and for violations that result in injuries or death.

In addition, if a person fails to pay a fine or costs imposed for a violation of this statute, the Division of Motor Vehicles will withhold the registration renewal of a motor vehicle registered in that person’s name until that person satisfies the conditions of his or her case. (N.C.G.S. 20-217(g2)).

What I have described above is just the criminal part; there are also insurance consequences that go along with a violation of this law, not to mention the consequences to the safety of children.

And while you are out there being more careful about school buses, do not forget to be careful in those car-rider lines. You never know when a student will walk out in front of your car, or the car in front of you will suddenly stop.

I am always a little sad when summer comes to an end, dating back to about 1974, but we can all, at the very least, make sure that we have a safe and healthy start to another year of school and remain careful throughout the year.