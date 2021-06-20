Passing the Torch: FeedNC says farewell to head chef Andrew Hughes with ice cream social

“I just wanted to find something a little more fulfilling,” he said of coming to FeedNC.

“I think it’s a great opportunity. I get to work with a tremendous group of volunteers that are very dedicated. It’s not like a regular work environment. Everybody that is here wants to be here and is very dedicated to a really worthy cause.”

He also shared that the people at FeedNC work hard and are often working multiple jobs and they’ve got families. “I think that’s an important aspect that we need to do, that we need to respect them.

“It’s just a very rewarding thing for me to be able to work with volunteers to help them feed people that are in need but then also the culinary program aspect of it where we job train and can employ people,” Krebs said. “That’s always been near and dear to my heart. I’ve always enjoyed working with people and training them to succeed in the culinary field in restaurants. I think that this opportunity allows that to happen, allows it to adapt it to people who might not otherwise be able to get a culinary education.”

Holbert shared that she feels Brendan is likewise passionate about the work at FeedNC and the culinary program as he steps into the role and will make a good fit there.