Passion for children drives group to show they are not forgotten

Whenever Linda Morris talks about children, she exudes excitement and a passion to help and inspire each one.
Involved in education for about 40 years, Morris, of Mooresville, has been instrumental in providing both instruction and encouragement to the students, letting each child know how important and special they are.
Morris began teaching fifth and sixth graders in Guilford County after which she started the gifted program in that county.
“This was when the gifted program was first being introduced in the state,” she noted.
She then worked for a few years in the Guilford County central office and then decided, after talking with some mentors, to pursue becoming a principal.
Therefore, she became a principal in Chapel Hill, which she loved, she noted.
After she married, the couple moved to Forsyth and, because they were closing schools there at the time, Morris taught on the college level, both at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and Wake Forest, for a while.
Following a stint as the executive director for the state gifted association, Morris said with a smile, “I felt the schools call me again” and she ended up in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools as the principal at Barringer, followed by a time at Cornelius Elementary School, and lastly at the CMS central office before she retired in 2007.
It was then that Morris said she tried to decide what she would do during her retirement years. Volunteering was already a part of her life as she noted she did a lot of volunteer work at Williamsons’ Chapel United Methodist Church, where she attends, but she continued to think there was something else out there for her to do.
While not realizing it at the time, a seed had been planted in Morris’ mind 15 years ago while reading an article in a Charlotte paper about an organization called Bright Blessings. Founded by Amy and John Cervantes in 2005, Bright Blessings began as a monthly birthday program for children staying at the Salvation Army Center of Hope in Charlotte. The couple wanted to teach their own children about giving back, and thus they threw birthday parties every month for the hundreds of children at the center.
According to the program’s history, the family decided to incorporate the program as a not-for-profit charity “with a twofold mission of engaging volunteers of all ages to help make a difference for disadvantaged children across the greater Charlotte region.”
Fast forward to 2019 when Morris and a group of ladies who had worked together at Cornelius Elementary, meeting for a book club, were talking. Morris recalled the article and told the group, “Ladies, I’ve got an idea for us!”
Cornelius Elementary, Morris shared, “was extremely volunteer oriented, service learning oriented. While we (this group of ladies) were there, we raised $60,000 and built a Habitat House. That’s the kind of passion that that faculty had.”
This group also felt that birthdays are super important, Morris said.
“Some schools will read the names over the intercom,” she said, “and we had a morning TV show and we did that, but we also gave every child a birthday card and a birthday pencil on their birthday. We believe that children need to feel special and when they feel special the whole world opens up to them and you never know exactly what it will take to make a child feel special, and sometimes it’s a very small thing,” she continued. “We had all seen in our careers times when one thing just changed the whole situation for a child.”
So last March these ladies talked and all thought, “We’re retired, we love kids, we bet we can make this work and off we went” to Matthews where the Bright Blessings headquarters are located to check out the program.
After their visit, Morris said the group got back into the car and excitedly said, “Sure, we can do that!! Why not?! And then we got back and thought, OK, so how do we do that?”
However, the question of ‘how’ didn’t stop the group from pursuing this important mission of helping children.
Morris noted that Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Mooresville gave the first startup funds.
“And then, through Becky Deal on the steering committee, we learned about the space here (at Broad Street United Methodist Church)," said Morris. “They have just been wonderful. Pastor Gary (Sowell) has been just fabulous, and he just loves on us, and we love right back on him.”
In addition to the startup funds, Morris said they also received an “unexpected wonderful gift from a family foundation.”
With funds and a location, Morris said that she started contacting the school systems to share their vision and the schools replied that it sounded like a good plan.
“They’ve just been great partners,” she shared.
And even COVID, Morris noted, “actually gave us a couple months to take a breath and get organized because we jumped right in. You know we opened up July 1, and Aug. 1 we were sending out birthday gifts,” she said.
Morris, who serves as the local chapter’s coordinator, is quick to say that Bright Blessings LKN was a group decision and a group effort.
“I’m the coordinator up here, but it is not my baby,” Morris said. “It was our baby, and so now each member of the steering committee has their own little niche of what they do.”
Just like a puzzle, each member has a heart for this effort and “gives the piece that they can” to help make up the entire picture of Bright Blessings LKN.
Members of the steering committee, many of whom are in the book club where the plans to start this local chapter were initiated, include Linda Morris, coordinator; Becky Deal, who helped in finding the church location and does a lot of the volunteering and helping out in the community; Chloe Gildberg, who leads the card ministry portion called Cards with Chloe and does all the birthday parties for HOMe in Mooresville; Donna Dunn, who is driving deliveries, volunteers and is a big supporter of everything that is done; Fran Nichols, who takes care of the Hope House in Huntersville and all their parties and has been a real great driving force in the North Mecklenburg area helping them be successful; Helene Snyder, the contact person with St. Therese Catholic Church and has helped with some of the collection drives in her area; Jeannie Strong, who helps a lot with the recruiting of drivers; Emily Nesbitt, who serves as the contact person with the Iredell-Statesville Schools; and Sharon White, a member at Broad Street UMC, who, Morris noted, “has a huge heart for this endeavor. We met Sharon when Becky arranged for us to be here at the church. She has such a heart for this and is our liaison with the church, and is always here making hygiene kits or delivering to schools. She is one of those that will do anything and everything.”
The steering committee, Morris said, is the “group that gets together. We launched the Bright Blessings LKN. We meet together to make decisions.”
However, in addition to the committee, there are about 100 volunteers in this area that, when called upon, come to the church and wrap gifts for the bags, make up hygiene or snack bags or serve as delivery drivers taking the gifts to the different schools.
Those volunteering at Bright Blessings LKN currently reach out to a number of schools in the area including all of the Mooresville Graded School District schools, 10-15 Iredell-Statesville schools and eight or nine CMS schools.
“At some of these schools,” Morris noted, “we only do the birthday program.”
At other schools, she said, they do both the birthdays as well as a program called Gift of Care, which they just launched in August. This program hasn’t been offered to CMS yet, she noted, because they are still not on campus, but they are still delivering the birthday bags to them.
When all of the birthday bags were totaled last year, the group did 269 bags, and that’s missing four months’ worth of birthdays because of COVID-19.
“When we get past COVID and all, we’ll be doing about 600 birthdays a year. So that’s like 50 a month,” Morris shared.
Right now, however, they are on track for about 450 a year.
In the birthday bag, each child receives three gifts and two books, all brand new.
“Everything is wrapped with a bow along with a birthday card for that child,” Morris said. “Our commitment as a steering committee is that everything that goes in this bag is special. It’s going to be top-notch.”
Prior to COVID-19, a party bag would be sent along with the birthday bag containing cookies, punch and birthday napkins, providing the child the opportunity to provide snacks for the entire class.
While that can’t be done at the present time, Morris said they do send a family birthday celebration pack which has a cake pan, cake mix, frosting, napkins, plates and candles so a party can be celebrated at home.
The Gift of Care packages are likewise carefully prepared for those who need them, providing the schools with 10 hygiene kits a month if that is what they request, each made up of shampoo, soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrush, lip balm and more; 10 snack bags including crackers, granola bars, fruit cup and more; and a Go Bag or more than one if needed to have on hand, Morris said.
The Go Bag for the homeless contains a pillow and pillowcase, which is specially made by volunteer Dottie Franks, a blanket, sleeping bag, hygiene items, snacks, socks, stuffed animal or something for the older child and an encouragement card.
Homelessness can take on different looks, Morris noted, as some “at the high school level might be couch surfing for one reason or another and some of them might be living out of their car, and some of them might be living in a motel.”
Who receives the bags is left up to the school counselors, she noted, adding that Bright Blessings LKN is there to help with whatever might be needed at the schools.
Morris shared one particular request from Nesbitt for specific hygiene items to which she sent out an email blast — in addition to their 100 volunteers, they have about 200 people on an email blast — and once it was sent telling them of the need and sharing a link of where to possibly get the items, the call was answered.
“She (Nesbitt) picked up her third load,” Morris said recently. “We’re committed that if we can help, we will, and so far there hasn’t been a request that we couldn’t figure out how to help.”
And it’s not just adults that lend a helping hand at Bright Blessings LKN, Morris shared.
“We have young people step up and embrace what we are doing,” she said.
Some have made birthday cards that they send. Morris noted that random envelopes show up at the church filled with cards to be included in the birthday gifts.
College student Sarah Brown sent an email, telling Morris that she liked to bake and wanted to do something. So Morris tells her “wonderful” and so Brown showed up with dozens of cookies decorated with the words “joy,” “care” and “hope,” which according to their website is what Bright Blessings offers to homeless and impoverished children. Morris has shared these cookies with the helpers following the volunteer sessions.
Other examples have included young people running collection drives, a group of seventh grade girls and their moms recently volunteering and preparing birthday gifts; the student council at a Cornelius school conducting a book drive and donating more than 300 books; and a CMS elementary school which held a Kids’ Club collecting gifts and putting together birthday gifts. These kids were so excited to share, she noted.
“They understand and they want to make a different, and we love helping them step up and take their place in the world,” Morris shared. “We love making this child feel special when they get the bag, and we also love it when we can give a child the opportunity to step up and do something good.”
When asked if they have any current needs at Bright Blessings LKN, Morris said that “when people ask me that, I tell them, we always need everything. There’s not one thing that we are just out of right now, but I tell them that if they are interested in the birthday program, then things like board games, Lego kits, craft kits, anything like that is great. Or gift cards of any amount really help.”
She also mentioned that they go through the hygiene kits constantly.
And looking around the room, Morris noted that the cake mixes and frostings were beginning to dwindle a little bit.
While not out of any particular item, she did note “we go through a lot of stuff every month.”
They are blessed by churches at Christmas time, said Morris, as she noted they have been the recipient of St. Therese Catholic Church’s Giving Tree as well as receiving items from First Presbyterian, Rocky Mount UMC and just recently, St. Alban’s Episcopal gifted them with 111 stuffed animals.
To restock the shelves during the summer, Morris said that businesses, church groups or community groups hold drives to collect needed items.
Bright Blessings LKN has also applied for and received various grants such as The Iredell County Community Foundation's grant last year to help support their “Gift of Literacy,” which provides two books for every child on their birthday.
The Gift of Care program, she noted, has received funding from Niagara Cares, Peninsula Community Foundation in Cornelius, Duke Energy Foundation and Dottie Franks’ connection with Thrivent Grants. Account holders may request small grants to help in the community, and Franks is a volunteer who makes the pillowcases for the Go Bags.
“Because of the wonderful Board Street United Methodist Church, we have no overhead. They charge us nothing for this space, and we are all volunteers. So anything that comes in this door goes out to a child or a school. The community has just so opened their hearts,” Morris shared.
Those wishing to volunteer, donate items or give a financial contribution should email Morris at linda@brightblessingsusa.org for additional information.
Even though she is retired from teaching, Morris continues to teach every day. Through her volunteering with Bright Blessings LKN, she is teaching children that they are special, and they are not forgotten.
“I’m willing to commit time, and whatever talent, whatever treasures I have to this,” Morris said. “It is like the saying that if you find what you love to do, you’ll never work a day in your life. If you find your passion, it’s not an obligation, it’s a joy to be able to be over here and know that you’re helping some child.”