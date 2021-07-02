Patriotic musical scheduled

The music ministry of First Baptist Church Mooresville will share the musical, “With Liberty and Justice for All” July 4 at both its 8:30 and 11 a.m. morning worship services in the fellowship hall.

The music will be shared by the sanctuary choir, soloists, narrator and instrumentalists seeking to offer praise and thanksgiving for God and country.

First Baptist Church is located at 150 S. Church St., Mooresville. The public is invited to attend or visit www.fbcmooresville.com.