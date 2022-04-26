Paul and Kristin Thompson named NC Main Street Champions

The Mooresville Downtown Commission (MDC) announces that Paul and Kristin Thompson, owners of Broad Street Place, have been named Downtown Mooresville’s 2021 Main Street Champions during a virtual recognition ceremony by the North Carolina Main Street Program in March.

The MDC is an active member of the program, which works to stimulate economic development within the context of historic preservation across the state. The award is presented annually to individuals who have demonstrated an ongoing commitment to downtown improvements and the betterment of their communities.

The Thompsons jumped into Downtown Mooresville in a big way. In 2019, the couple bought the building where DeLuxe Ice Cream was founded by Mooresville Ice Cream Co. in 1924 (the oldest ice cream production company in the state). For decades, the building had been used only for manufacturing, a few upper floor offices, and the long-standing Mooresville Ice Cream parlor; the rest of the building was vacant.

However, the Thompsons had a vision for the property, and they brought it to life. With their personal investments, time and dedication, they renovated almost all of the 21,000 square feet, creating six new retail spaces plus eight new upper floor apartments, bringing not only new vitality to Broad Street, but adding crucially needed residential spaces in Downtown.

Currently, all of the retail spaces are leased to local, female entrepreneurs who chose to share their characteristically unique businesses with the community. And of course, the Thompsons made sure to keep the beloved Mooresville Ice Cream corner shop.

The MDC nominated the couple as Main Street Champions for their keeping of historic character, while bringing modern amenities and new life to an underused space in Downtown Mooresville. The Thompsons truly created a gem from a dark shell, and Downtown Mooresville is grateful for their commitment, hard work and passion.

Paul currently serves as a board of directors member for the MDC, and brings his expertise as a retired global chief operating officer and global chief financial officer at Barings to our table. Kristin is a licensed Realtor at eXp Realty Greater Charlotte and High Country.

The MDC creates, facilitates and promotes the vibrancy of the heart of Mooresville through engagement, support, advocacy and leadership. For additional information, contact Kim Atkins, executive director, at kimatkins@downtownmooresville.com.