Over the past 150 years, more than 900 Iredell County residents have made the ultimate sacrifice by dying while serving their country.
Between 600 and 700 men who were either born in Iredell County or resided here when the Civil War began died in battle or from wounds or disease out of about 2,750 Iredell men who served in the Civil War.
Another 296 Iredell County men and women are known to have died while on active duty, beginning with the Spanish-American War (1896) to the present. Some died during battle, after battle from wounds, some from disease, some in accidents or drownings. Figures are not available for Iredell County before 1788, when the county was formed. Iredell men served during the Mexican War, the Indian Wars and the Spanish-American War, but figures are not available.
The Record & Landmark welcomes any corrections and additions in order to make this list as complete and accurate as possible.
SPANISH-AMERICAN WAR (1)
Troutman, John B.
WORLD WAR I (64)
Arthurs, Clarence Alvin
Ayers, James Garland
Barkley, J. A.
Bess, Donnie Bicle
Blackwelder, Samuel Burette
Brown, Clint
Brown, Dempsey
Byers, Carl Augustus
Cash, William Andrew
Castles, William Iliff
Connelly, Horace Bryan
Culbertson, John Kingsley
Dalton, Luther Carson
Davidson, Fred Frank
Davidson, William Clarence
Dishman, Elam Monroe
Elam, Joseph C.
Elliott, Moyer B.
Fry, Claud Butler
Grant, Albert
Hager, Garland V.
Hart, Samuel C.
Hedrick, James Henry
Josey, James Monroe
King, Robert Bruce
Madison, Clyde Claude
McCoy, John W.
McCoy, Oscar L.
McKay, Albert Glenn
Mills, Quincy Sharpe
Moore, Monroe
Morgan, Earnest
Munday, Hackett
Murray, William Berry
Myers, John R.
Niblock, George Foster
Parks, Risdon S.
Pool, David Reid
Reid, Wilborn
Settlemyer, Frederick A.
Sharpe, George
Sheppard, Clyde M.
Sipes, Preston D.
Sloop, Clarence H.
Smith, Fred. Jones
Smith, Lonnie Weaver
Smith, Nestor Lee
Snow, Thomas P.
Speaks, Thomas Boyd
Stamper, Gurney A.
Summers, Davis King
Thompson, Loyce Bryan
Tomlinson, John Wilder
Torrence, John
Troutman, John Troy
Turner, Robert Hurst
Wagner, Ray M.
Ward, Paul Fraley
Welborn, Lonnie C.
Williams, Dewey A.
Wilson, Franklin B.
Woodsides, James L.
Woodward, Isadore Cheshire
Wyckoff, Jack
WORLD WAR II (162)
Alley, Jay Edgar
Anthony, William F. Jr.
Arthur, Thomas B.
Baker, Herbert Richard
Ballard, Herman Bostian
Beal, Fred Wesley
Beaver, Herman B.
Bebber, James Hackett (Stony Point)
Beck, Charles Stephen
Beckham, William Moore
Belk, William Grier
Bennett, Henry Woodrow
Blackwelder, Keith Whitefield
Brady, Trent Earl
Brewer, Ernest
Brewer, James C.
Brooks, Carlie Edgar
Brotherton, Douglas F.
Brown, Plato J.
Brown, Walter Franklin
Browning, Ray M.
Broyhill, James Luke
Burgess, William A.
Byers, J. C.
Byers, Mack M.
Caldwell, Ralph H.
Canipe, Jolly
Cashion, William Wade
Cates, John Glenn
Christenbury, John Boyd
Cockrell, Forrest Earl
Cooper, Joseph W.
Cowan, Robert L. Jr.
Dayvault, William Thomas
Denny, Hugh Smith
Drum, John
Earle, Julius Brockman Jr.
Estes, William C.
Forsyth, Bill F.
Foutz, Kenneth J.
Fox, Parks F.
Freeze, Nathan A.
Freeze, Raymond Edsel
Frontis, Rovell J.
Frye, Arthur Joe
Gantt, John Frank
Garrison, James Alexander Jr.
Gilliam, Thomas S.
Hager, Paul M.
Harris, Clarence R.
Harris, William D.
Hartline, Roy C.
Heath, Harry Gordon
Holler, Lewis Wilburn Jr.
Holmes, Robert W.
Hoover, Osborne A.
Hoover, Voight B.
Houston, Clyde P.
Howard, Elmer
Huchens, Joseph Daniel
Huggins, John Saville
Ireland, June J.
Jenkins, Eddie E.
Jenkins, James Leonard
Johnson, Bristol Reece
Johnson, Frank Link Jr.
Johnson, William “Billy” Winfred
Johnston, James Davidson
Jolly, David R. Sr.
Jones, Arthur M.
Josey, George Washington Jr.
Joyner, Max W.
Kerley, Lamuel Sylvanus
Kerr, John Price
King, Albert M.
King, Clarence Jr.
Kluttz, Martin Luther
Lambert, Charles Moody
Lanier, Charles Leroy
Lentz, William W. Jr.
Lloyd, Robert William
Lowrance, Fred J.
Lowrance, Paul J.
Lyons, Judson A.
Malcomb, Walter C.
Marlow, Ross Issac
Mayberry, Charles Pressly
Mayberry, Paul R.
McDaniels, Clyde Elmer
McLelland, Donald Lem
McLelland, Graham Nelson
Merrill, Lonnie E.
Messick, Richard
Miller, Joseph Henry
Mills, Homer E.
Mills, Richard W., Jr. SDR 2/27/1945
Mills, William Courtney
Moore, Don P.
Moore, James Clyde
Moore, Johnnie D.
Moore, Paul Scott
Moose, Robert N.
Morrison, Henry C.
Mott, John J.
Mozer, Edward M.
Munday, Craig L.
Murdock, Jasper Lee
Myers, Richard W.
Orren, Johnnie C.
Overcash, Everette Flake
Patterson, Charles F.
Payne, James Edward
Peacock, Lester Lee
Pledger, Pete
Poston, Paul Banks
Prevette, Noble Rex
Reavis, Fred N.
Reddeck, James Carlton
Redmond, Cecil Rowe
Reep, J. R.
Roberts, Franklin D.
Roberts, Harold H.
Royster, Ira G. Jr.
Russell, Ernest R.
Safrit, Harlan V.
Scott, Alvin Jr.
Scott, Edgar Everitt
Shaver, D. C.
Sherrill, Charles M. Jr.
Sherrill, William T.
Shook, Grover Glenn
Shook, J. D. Carson
Sims, James Barber
Sipes, Ralph Easly
Smith, George Hoyle
Smith, John Brem
Smith, Virgil Lee Roy
Smoot, James Thomas
Somers, Harry Young
Souther, Junior
Speaks, Huie O.
Spencer, Lynwood F.
Stack, Fred Adam
Stinson, David Talmadge
Swann, R. C.
Sykes, Harry Hugh
Tayse, William P.
Towell, William Q.
Tucker, Ernest Eugene
Walker, Frank
Waller, William T.
Watts, Herbert M.
Weaner, James L.
Webster, Clarence W.
Weisner, William Thomas
Weston, John S.
White, George Gales
Whitener, Eugene Thomas
Wilkinson, James Thomas
Williams, Thomas W.
Winecoff, Clyde J.
York, Samuel G.
POST WORLD WAR II (1)
Lambert, Charles Moody
KOREAN WAR (25)
Allison, Betty Jean
Baker, Donald Howard
Branton, J. W.
Bumgarner, Bernerd Eugene
Byerly, Robert Lee
Carpenter, Robert William
Cashion, Robert Rowell
Clark, Luther Nathaniel
Clendenin, Robert Ned
Forsyth, Carl Lewis Jr.
Gaines, Albert Herman
Gibson, Charles Lester William
Griffith, Joseph Marvin
Hedrick, Herman
Holman, Albert Charles Jr.
Marlowe, Charles Sebren
Menscer, Cloyd Lee
Middlesworth, Robert Emmitt
Millsaps, Eugene Grady
Moore, Chester Harold
Neel, Douglas Monroe
Scott, Joseph William
Thomas, David Lawrence
Trueheart, Paul Henry Vell
Wagner, Cowan Harris Jr.
VIETNAM WAR (44)
Abernathy, Jimmy Edd
Allison, Stephen Harris
Anderson, William Theodore
Barnette, Wallace Wayne
Barringer, Ardrey Watts Jr.
Bustle, Mack C. Jr.
Campbell, Jerry Wayne
Cavin, Steven Ike
Clarke, Fred Lee
Ervin, Donald Frank
Ford, Barry Quentin
Gaines, Marvin Jerome
Garris, Michael Anthony
Gilleland, Thomas Barry
Haithcox, Richard Allen
Heaggans, Thurston Conrad
Hines, William Carol
Hocker, William Eddie
Honeycutt, Harry Wayne
Hunter, Washington
Jolly, Robert Gerald
Laws, Lonnie Charles
Lloyd, Douglas
Loyd, Thomas Arnold
Martin, James F.
Maxwell, Elbert Henry
McCoy, Bobby Franklin
McCoy, Ronald Jay
McLain, Johnie Wayne
Menscer, William David
Mize, John Theodore
Moore, Howard Joseph
Moore, Jerry Lawrence
Morgan, Carl Eugene
Moseley, Murray Sims
Myers, George Laxley
Overcash, William Turner
Pullen, Claude Douglass
Robinson, Ronald Eugene
Smith, Fred Winston
Sprinkle, Roger Dale
Summers, Richard Norman
Sutton, Eugene Morgan Jr.
Wiley, John Dudley
POST VIETNAM WAR (10)
McNeely, Timothy David 1983
Adams, Leonard Wade 2004
Sirko, Steven Frederick 2005
Goodman, Stephen John 2008
Sharpe, Johnathan Dale M. 2009
McDowell, Mark Russell 2009
Ward, Wayne Robert II 2009
McClamrock, James Fleet 2010
Mikeal, Paul 2012
McGriff, Timothy Duane, Jr. 2014