Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Over the past 150 years, more than 900 Iredell County residents have made the ultimate sacrifice by dying while serving their country.

Between 600 and 700 men who were either born in Iredell County or resided here when the Civil War began died in battle or from wounds or disease out of about 2,750 Iredell men who served in the Civil War.

Another 296 Iredell County men and women are known to have died while on active duty, beginning with the Spanish-American War (1896) to the present. Some died during battle, after battle from wounds, some from disease, some in accidents or drownings. Figures are not available for Iredell County before 1788, when the county was formed. Iredell men served during the Mexican War, the Indian Wars and the Spanish-American War, but figures are not available.

The Record & Landmark welcomes any corrections and additions in order to make this list as complete and accurate as possible.

SPANISH-AMERICAN WAR (1)

Troutman, John B.

WORLD WAR I (64)

Arthurs, Clarence Alvin

Ayers, James Garland

Barkley, J. A.

Bess, Donnie Bicle

Blackwelder, Samuel Burette

Brown, Clint

Brown, Dempsey

Byers, Carl Augustus

Cash, William Andrew

Castles, William Iliff

Connelly, Horace Bryan

Culbertson, John Kingsley

Dalton, Luther Carson

Davidson, Fred Frank

Davidson, William Clarence

Dishman, Elam Monroe

Elam, Joseph C.

Elliott, Moyer B.

Fry, Claud Butler

Grant, Albert

Hager, Garland V.

Hart, Samuel C.

Hedrick, James Henry

Josey, James Monroe

King, Robert Bruce

Madison, Clyde Claude

McCoy, John W.

McCoy, Oscar L.

McKay, Albert Glenn

Mills, Quincy Sharpe

Moore, Monroe

Morgan, Earnest

Munday, Hackett

Murray, William Berry

Myers, John R.

Niblock, George Foster

Parks, Risdon S.

Pool, David Reid

Reid, Wilborn

Settlemyer, Frederick A.

Sharpe, George

Sheppard, Clyde M.

Sipes, Preston D.

Sloop, Clarence H.

Smith, Fred. Jones

Smith, Lonnie Weaver

Smith, Nestor Lee

Snow, Thomas P.

Speaks, Thomas Boyd

Stamper, Gurney A.

Summers, Davis King

Thompson, Loyce Bryan

Tomlinson, John Wilder

Torrence, John

Troutman, John Troy

Turner, Robert Hurst

Wagner, Ray M.

Ward, Paul Fraley

Welborn, Lonnie C.

Williams, Dewey A.

Wilson, Franklin B.

Woodsides, James L.

Woodward, Isadore Cheshire

Wyckoff, Jack

WORLD WAR II (162)

Alley, Jay Edgar

Anthony, William F. Jr.

Arthur, Thomas B.

Baker, Herbert Richard

Ballard, Herman Bostian

Beal, Fred Wesley

Beaver, Herman B.

Bebber, James Hackett (Stony Point)

Beck, Charles Stephen

Beckham, William Moore

Belk, William Grier

Bennett, Henry Woodrow

Blackwelder, Keith Whitefield

Brady, Trent Earl

Brewer, Ernest

Brewer, James C.

Brooks, Carlie Edgar

Brotherton, Douglas F.

Brown, Plato J.

Brown, Walter Franklin

Browning, Ray M.

Broyhill, James Luke

Burgess, William A.

Byers, J. C.

Byers, Mack M.

Caldwell, Ralph H.

Canipe, Jolly

Cashion, William Wade

Cates, John Glenn

Christenbury, John Boyd

Cockrell, Forrest Earl

Cooper, Joseph W.

Cowan, Robert L. Jr.

Dayvault, William Thomas

Denny, Hugh Smith

Drum, John

Earle, Julius Brockman Jr.

Estes, William C.

Forsyth, Bill F.

Foutz, Kenneth J.

Fox, Parks F.

Freeze, Nathan A.

Freeze, Raymond Edsel

Frontis, Rovell J.

Frye, Arthur Joe

Gantt, John Frank

Garrison, James Alexander Jr.

Gilliam, Thomas S.

Hager, Paul M.

Harris, Clarence R.

Harris, William D.

Hartline, Roy C.

Heath, Harry Gordon

Holler, Lewis Wilburn Jr.

Holmes, Robert W.

Hoover, Osborne A.

Hoover, Voight B.

Houston, Clyde P.

Howard, Elmer

Huchens, Joseph Daniel

Huggins, John Saville

Ireland, June J.

Jenkins, Eddie E.

Jenkins, James Leonard

Johnson, Bristol Reece

Johnson, Frank Link Jr.

Johnson, William “Billy” Winfred

Johnston, James Davidson

Jolly, David R. Sr.

Jones, Arthur M.

Josey, George Washington Jr.

Joyner, Max W.

Kerley, Lamuel Sylvanus

Kerr, John Price

King, Albert M.

King, Clarence Jr.

Kluttz, Martin Luther

Lambert, Charles Moody

Lanier, Charles Leroy

Lentz, William W. Jr.

Lloyd, Robert William

Lowrance, Fred J.

Lowrance, Paul J.

Lyons, Judson A.

Malcomb, Walter C.

Marlow, Ross Issac

Mayberry, Charles Pressly

Mayberry, Paul R.

McDaniels, Clyde Elmer

McLelland, Donald Lem

McLelland, Graham Nelson

Merrill, Lonnie E.

Messick, Richard

Miller, Joseph Henry

Mills, Homer E.

Mills, Richard W., Jr. SDR 2/27/1945

Mills, William Courtney

Moore, Don P.

Moore, James Clyde

Moore, Johnnie D.

Moore, Paul Scott

Moose, Robert N.

Morrison, Henry C.

Mott, John J.

Mozer, Edward M.

Munday, Craig L.

Murdock, Jasper Lee

Myers, Richard W.

Orren, Johnnie C.

Overcash, Everette Flake

Patterson, Charles F.

Payne, James Edward

Peacock, Lester Lee

Pledger, Pete

Poston, Paul Banks

Prevette, Noble Rex

Reavis, Fred N.

Reddeck, James Carlton

Redmond, Cecil Rowe

Reep, J. R.

Roberts, Franklin D.

Roberts, Harold H.

Royster, Ira G. Jr.

Russell, Ernest R.

Safrit, Harlan V.

Scott, Alvin Jr.

Scott, Edgar Everitt

Shaver, D. C.

Sherrill, Charles M. Jr.

Sherrill, William T.

Shook, Grover Glenn

Shook, J. D. Carson

Sims, James Barber

Sipes, Ralph Easly

Smith, George Hoyle

Smith, John Brem

Smith, Virgil Lee Roy

Smoot, James Thomas

Somers, Harry Young

Souther, Junior

Speaks, Huie O.

Spencer, Lynwood F.

Stack, Fred Adam

Stinson, David Talmadge

Swann, R. C.

Sykes, Harry Hugh

Tayse, William P.

Towell, William Q.

Tucker, Ernest Eugene

Walker, Frank

Waller, William T.

Watts, Herbert M.

Weaner, James L.

Webster, Clarence W.

Weisner, William Thomas

Weston, John S.

White, George Gales

Whitener, Eugene Thomas

Wilkinson, James Thomas

Williams, Thomas W.

Winecoff, Clyde J.

York, Samuel G.

POST WORLD WAR II (1)

Lambert, Charles Moody

KOREAN WAR (25)

Allison, Betty Jean

Baker, Donald Howard

Branton, J. W.

Bumgarner, Bernerd Eugene

Byerly, Robert Lee

Carpenter, Robert William

Cashion, Robert Rowell

Clark, Luther Nathaniel

Clendenin, Robert Ned

Forsyth, Carl Lewis Jr.

Gaines, Albert Herman

Gibson, Charles Lester William

Griffith, Joseph Marvin

Hedrick, Herman

Holman, Albert Charles Jr.

Marlowe, Charles Sebren

Menscer, Cloyd Lee

Middlesworth, Robert Emmitt

Millsaps, Eugene Grady

Moore, Chester Harold

Neel, Douglas Monroe

Scott, Joseph William

Thomas, David Lawrence

Trueheart, Paul Henry Vell

Wagner, Cowan Harris Jr.

VIETNAM WAR (44)

Abernathy, Jimmy Edd

Allison, Stephen Harris

Anderson, William Theodore

Barnette, Wallace Wayne

Barringer, Ardrey Watts Jr.

Bustle, Mack C. Jr.

Campbell, Jerry Wayne

Cavin, Steven Ike

Clarke, Fred Lee

Ervin, Donald Frank

Ford, Barry Quentin

Gaines, Marvin Jerome

Garris, Michael Anthony

Gilleland, Thomas Barry

Haithcox, Richard Allen

Heaggans, Thurston Conrad

Hines, William Carol

Hocker, William Eddie

Honeycutt, Harry Wayne

Hunter, Washington

Jolly, Robert Gerald

Laws, Lonnie Charles

Lloyd, Douglas

Loyd, Thomas Arnold

Martin, James F.

Maxwell, Elbert Henry

McCoy, Bobby Franklin

McCoy, Ronald Jay

McLain, Johnie Wayne

Menscer, William David

Mize, John Theodore

Moore, Howard Joseph

Moore, Jerry Lawrence

Morgan, Carl Eugene

Moseley, Murray Sims

Myers, George Laxley

Overcash, William Turner

Pullen, Claude Douglass

Robinson, Ronald Eugene

Smith, Fred Winston

Sprinkle, Roger Dale

Summers, Richard Norman

Sutton, Eugene Morgan Jr.

Wiley, John Dudley

POST VIETNAM WAR (10)

McNeely, Timothy David 1983

Adams, Leonard Wade 2004

Sirko, Steven Frederick 2005

Goodman, Stephen John 2008

Sharpe, Johnathan Dale M. 2009

McDowell, Mark Russell 2009

Ward, Wayne Robert II 2009

McClamrock, James Fleet 2010

Mikeal, Paul 2012

McGriff, Timothy Duane, Jr. 2014