Pedestrian struck on I-77 in stable condition; northbound lanes now open

A woman struck by a vehicle on Interstate 77 Sunday evening is in stable condition after being taken to Carolinas Medical Center, the North Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Sgt. R.B. Keller said the woman and a passenger in her vehicle were traveling north on I-77 in the left lane and the two got into an argument. He said she pulled the car off the interstate and parked on the left shoulder. He said she got out of the vehicle and began walking and near the 39 mile maker, she walked out onto the interstate.

She was struck by a northbound vehicle. The driver of that vehicle pulled over and called 911.

Keller said authorities were initially informed another vehicle was possibly involved and left the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman told troopers she saw a car in front of her swerve but didn’t know if that vehicle hit the pedestrian, Keller said. However, he said, it is not believed that vehicle was involved.

He said troopers are waiting to contact next-of-kin before releasing the names of those involved but they were local to Iredell.

The northbound lanes of I-77 were closed about two hours.