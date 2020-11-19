Pediatric nurse practitioner joins Cardinal Kids program

Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Dawn Bartock, MSN, CPNP, CPHON, has joined Carolina Caring’s recently expanded Cardinal Kids Program, which provides palliative and hospice care to children and families who face the challenges of serious illness.

After receiving her nursing degree at Johns Hopkins University in 2002, Bartock began caring for patients while completing a Master of Science degree in nursing in 2011, which allowed her to provide advanced practice nursing to infants, children and adolescents in children’s hospitals through the U.S., including Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte.

As a community-based Cardinal Kids health care provider, Bartock is focused on providing expert, individualized pediatric care and working closely with the Cardinal Kids team to help each child, his or her physician and the child’s family manage the physical symptoms caused by their illness.

“Children are so resilient,” says Bartock. “I have always been passionate about helping them have the best possible quality of life if they are experiencing a serious illness.”