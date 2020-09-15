Penske driver first from area to advance in NASCAR Cup playoffs

For Penske’s Keselowski, he became the second driver to merit movement in the playoffs by backing a feeling he felt entering the Richmond race.

Among a host of area-based entries in the mix for this season’s title, Keselowski becomes the first to be solidified into a continuation in search of his second career Cup crown. In a clean nighttime race when the only caution flags waving were ones scheduled by NASCAR, he continually and consistently ran among the leaders. In addition to pacing the field in regards to the number of laps in the lead, he also padded his performance with bonus points earned by tacking on a stage win to his credit.

“Our Mustang was really hauling,” said Keselowski. “It was really good. I got a great rhythm out on the track. You’ve got to get a really precise rhythm for how you get around here. I was able to find that very early on, put a lot of thought into what I was going to do. It paid off,”

It allowed the Penske driver to continue a strong showing in place since the season resumed in May after being pushed off the track due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The win was his fourth during that span that also played a huge hand in his receiving a contract extension to remain with his current organization.