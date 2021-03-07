 Skip to main content
Personal stories of COVID-19 sought
It’s been a year since the first COVID-19 cases were reported. The pandemic closed schools one year ago and shuttered some businesses, or at least forced them to make changes.

Since the pandemic began, in Iredell County, the case numbers rose as did the death toll.

With the year anniversary coming up, the Mooresville Tribune staff is putting together articles detailing some of the ways the pandemic has changed life here in Iredell County.

We want to tell the personal stories of the pandemic so we are asking for our readers to share their experiences. If you’ve had COVID-19 or lost a loved one to the pandemic, we’d like to hear from you.

Due to the pandemic our office is currently closed and we are working remotely so mailing or calling is not the best way to get your stories to us. Please email your stories to news@mooresvilletribune.com and we need those by March 15.

Donna Swicegood

Editor

Mooresville Tribune

