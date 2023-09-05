Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.

All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them.

Right now, ALL ADOPTION FEES ARE WAIVED! We have to make space at the shelter for more homeless dogs and cats and we are waiving all dog/puppy and cat/kitten adoption fees to help increase adoptions to make kennel space available. With each dog/puppy adoption, you will receive a goody bag and for all dogs adopted who have been at the shelter for 30 or more days, not only will you receive the goody bag, but you will also receive — while supplies last — $100 vet voucher, $25 gift certificate to Meows and Growls Pet Salon, and a dog bed!

Any dog/puppy that has been in the shelter 30 days or more can be adopted for free and cats/kittens in the shelter longer than 20 days can be adopted at no cost. Animal Control is currently offering a special adoption rate of $20 for cats and kittens.

Otherwise a $20 adoption fee for cats is available at PetSmart. Regular fees are cats/kittens, $65 and dogs/puppies, $80. PetSmart adoption fees are always $20. Business hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Access from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday is by appointment.

All adoptions take place during business hours. For appointments, visit iredellcountync.gov/FormCenter/Animal-Control-17/Appointment-Request-Form-260.

The Books & Buddies reading program is now running. No appointment is necessary. Reading times are from noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Bring a book or borrow one from the shelter and grab a stool.

The Books & Buddies guidelines are:

Children of all ages and adults are welcome to read.

Children 15 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Do not put fingers in the kennels.

Do not run or make loud noises around the animals.

Sit sideways to the dog kennels when reading.

One person can be reading in the cat room at a time.

Readers must track their own service hours. Any staffer can sign off on service hours.

To become a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control, call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, or stop by the shelter for an application from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Fostering is a great way to get the animals out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being in the shelter.

Urgent: The shelter’s feline foster program is running dangerously low on wet and dry kitten food and cat litter.

Fosters are true lifesavers in providing the tender loving care that the cats and kittens so desperately need for the animals’ best possible outcome.

The shelter doesn’t want the fosters to have to provide for the basic care items needed to care for the animals. To donate, the shelter’s address is 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.

As for size of dry kitten food, 3.15- or 6.3-pound bags are easiest for fosters to handle.

Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics from 6-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. The fee is $5, cash only.

For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.