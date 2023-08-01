Sweet Bugs (A281648) was all ears as he got to relax in his kennel the other day and enjoy being the recipient of a ‘bedtime’ story! Bugs was such a sweet listener and was very into the whole experience! We love this picture so much and the story that it tells! Bugs is 2 years old and he came to us as a stray. He has now been here for more than 30 days therefore his fee is waived. This sweet boy is ready for his own home, one where he could get this story time treatment by his own family, in his own bed for his own forever! We always recommend meet and greets with other dogs prior to adoption. If you would like to read to our animals and participate in our Books & Buddies program, please come in during our adoption hours! No appointment needed; books and stools are provided! #ICASBooksandBuddies