Muffy (A283392) and Duffey (A283393) made their way to our shelter after their finder noticed they were hanging around a local school. Although he thought they may just make the perfect pupils, he decided that their presence may be a little disruptive to those students who were there for the rigorous act of gaining an education. The silliness and downright adorability of these two siblings would have surely caused a schoolwide ruckus, making learning next to impossible! So, he made the right decision in contacting us to help find them their forever homes …. Although, we can’t help but imagine what their sweet school pics would have looked like! This 3-year-old brother/sister duo are both described as precious, super friendly and cutie pies and we can’t argue any of those descriptions! Duffey is a 3-year-old male and weighs 65 pounds. He is super sweet and known as a precious meathead! Muffy is a 3-year-old female and weighs about 62 pounds. She is a pretty girl and super friendly. We always recommend meet and greets with other dogs, but we know these two get along together FABULOUSLY!! If you were thinking about two dogs, they wouldn’t be opposed to you taking them both home! Just a thought!