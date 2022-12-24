'Pharos is here for the community': Hope-Filled Holidays luncheon was time of celebration

“It’s great to be in a room with 300-plus people that care about the community that we live in,” said Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting, as she addressed the group gathered for the organization’s Hope-Filled Holidays luncheon held recently at the Statesville Civic Center.

Fowler shared the various changes that have taken place since they had last been able to host a luncheon in 2019, which included a change in leadership with the retirement of Amy Eisele since the last luncheon 3-1/2 years ago with Fowler taking on that role as the executive director.

“We are so thankful for what she (Eisele) did,” said Fowler.

Another was a change in name. It was called SCAN (Stop Child Abuse Now) of Iredell County at that time. This decision to change the name, made in 2020, “was done so we could have a name that was more inviting, accessible and welcoming to anyone that needed support in their parenting journey without feeling a negative connotation associated with our organization,” she shared.

A third and final change since their last luncheon was the facility location. It was on Walnut Street, and now it is in a new site at 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville.

She noted that it fits their needs, is beautiful, warm and welcoming, and invited those who had not been to this location to visit them.

While some things have changed, Fowler said there are things that have remained the same and these include their mission, programming, success stories and victories and the fact that “our supporters are still stepping in and stepping up to make sure that we have what we need to do the work in this community.”

Fowler highlighted the various programs offered, the parenting classes, which she noted are all free to anyone in the community thanks to their educational class sponsor Raymer Oil Company, supervised visitations and exchange parent aide, comprised of in-home weekly visits, accountability, support and more, also provided free.

Fowler provided several statistics for the crowd noting that in 2020 there were 110 children in Iredell County who were abused or neglected; 117,268 reports of possible abuse and neglect were made in North Carolina; and 28 children were killed by the hands of their parents or caregivers in the state. A special table was set up with a white rose at each framed name to memorialize those 28 children.

“We want that number to come way, way down, and that’s what we’re working toward,” she shared.

Fowler also told that during the last program year, their staff made 1347 in-home visits; taught 71 parenting classes; supervised 865 hours of visits. All totals, she noted, 252 lives impacted in one year in the community. With a 30 percent increase in cases, they still had a 100 percent success rate with the families coming out of parent aid, and “that’s huge,” she said.

“This staff does the hard work every single day to end that cycle of abuse and neglect,” she continued. “They are making changes so that we don’t have more of those frames sitting in the back of the room and that we can bring that number down.”

Laurie Trosuk, MSW, LCSW, clinical director, shared special stories relating the victories and dedication of the parent aide staff, Ashley Butler, Susan White, and Pam Cloar, thanking them and celebrating them.

“Pharos changes families,” Trosuk said. “We help adults become the parents their child needs.”

A special video was shown, prepared by Marlee Wegmiller, office administrator, of some of their families as well as other supporters of Pharos, sharing testimonies, and as one mentioned, “Pharos is here for the community.”

Providing special music during the luncheon was the Gryphon Chorus from the American Renaissance School, directed by Sarah Rogers. This group of young people shared multiple Christmas songs for the crowd.

Susan Ervin, current chairperson for the Pharos board and Guardian ad litem attorney for the county, introduced Darby Camp, 15, who has stared as Chloe Mackenzie in the Emmy Award winning HBO series “Big Little Lies” and can now be seen on Netflix alongside Kurt Russell in the Christmas Chronicles from 2018 and the Christmas Chronicles part two from 2020, among other productions.

Camp expressed her thanks for the opportunity to be there and shared a few comments with the crowd expounding on the quote, “it takes a village to raise a child” noting the many who have invested in the lives of both herself and her sister. She said that Pharos can be that village to parents who need that extra help, offering guidance, support and encouragement.

Ryan Pegarsch, vice chair of the Pharos board, both opened the event as he welcomed everyone to the Hope-Filled Holidays luncheon and thanked event sponsors Doosan Bobcat, Chris John Realty, Johnson Greenhouses, McMillan Design-Build and 220 Café and the Statesville Civic Center.

He also recognized the Pharos board and staff and shared that staff member, Sharon Molleur, Family Connections Program director, would be retiring at the end of the year. Molleur has served with SCAN now Pharos Parenting for more than 12 years, he told the crowd, which was met with a round of applause for her.

Pegarsch concluded the time together as he pointed out special ornaments which were put at each place setting telling that “the children of Pharos wanted each person to take this home and it be the hope that you see on your Christmas tree or on your wall.”

The event concluded with an opportunity for each to consider giving a donation to help Pharos Parenting continue to be that hope and help and beacon of light in the community.