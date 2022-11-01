Pharos Parenting golf tournament was a success, raising $37,000

Ninety-two golfers — 23 teams — competed in the annual FORE! Child Abuse Prevention Charity Golf Tournament, held Oct. 17 at the Trump National Golf Course in Mooresville benefiting Pharos Parenting Child Abuse Prevention Center in Statesville.

First-, second- and third-place team awards were presented. These went to: first place — Dave Smith, Christian Ciocco, Joe Poropatic and Jeff Almond; second place — Justin Wiles, Dennis Long, Bill Brawley and Paul Carpenter; and third place — Jeff Storment, Ty Gryder, Charlie Hutchison and Dirk Morris.

Awards went to the longest drive and closest to the pin as well.

“The golf tournament went very well! It was great weather at a beautiful course and everyone was smiling! shared Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting Center in Statesville. “The volunteers made everything run very smoothly, and helped us raise a lot of money selling raffle tickets and mulligans. The golfers were quite generous and knew that every dollar was going to help children here in Iredell County.”

Fowler noted that most of the golfers remained after their round for a reception, which offered hors d’oeuvres and cash bar.

“The golf tournament honestly is my favorite event, not only because it is fun for everyone involved, but because it reminds me of the good in people,” said Fowler. “From the sponsors and volunteers, to those that donated the raffle prizes and bought raffle tickets, the generosity of this community is the only reason it is a successful fundraiser. With their help, we raised $37,000 to help fund our child abuse prevention programs this year!”

Thanks were expressed to this year’s sponsors, which included Raymer Oil Company, Randy Marion Automotive, the Thompson Family, Iredell Health System, Landmark Roofing, Sunbelt Rentals, Exchange Club of Mooresville/LKN, Arnold & Smith Attorneys at Law, Express Employment Pros, Sawyer Insurance, and many more.

“I also want to thank our local Exchange Clubs for their support and volunteering to help at the tournament,” Fowler noted.

Pharos Parenting’s mission, according to the website, is “to build positive parenting skills through targeted education, in-home coaching and supportive intervention programs.” They offer a variety of programs including parenting classes, parent aide, family connections and coaching to permanence.

Visit https://pharosparenting.org/ for more information about the non-profit organization.