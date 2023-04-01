On the evening of March 23, the Hope at the Lake Foundation held a special reception at Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, with Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting, serving as the guest speaker.

At the conclusion of her presentation, Fowler was awarded a $10,000 grant from the foundation. Members of the Pharos board were also present for the special event.

“We are so grateful for the generous grant we received and look forward to being able to provide parenting support for more families in the community with these funds,” said Fowler.

According to their website, the mission of Pharos Parenting, located at 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville, is “to build positive parenting skills through targeted education, in-home coaching and supportive intervention programs.”

“It was a wonderful experience to speak at the reception, and I loved meeting all the fabulous people involved with the Hope at the Lake Foundation’s Circle of Hope. I was overwhelmed with interest and compliments about our programs, which is just as valuable as any monetary donation we could have received,” Fowler shared.