Pharos Parenting to host free workshop series

Removing Roadblocks is a free workshop series open to the community that will begin April 11 and hosted by Pharos Parenting. Each workshop will address a different barrier to success and how to overcome it, such as money, housing, domestic violence and legal processes.

The workshops will be taught by community members that have expertise in the subject matter. There is no cost to attend, and each session will have a virtual option, as well as an in-person option at the Pharos Parenting office, 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville. Dinner and child care will be provided at no charge.

Attendees may join for one or all of the following workshops:

Money Matters, April 11, 6-8 p.m.: Lori Brunoni discusses responsible money handling, budgeting and credit repair.

Housing, April 25, 6-8 p.m.: Matt Madison explains renting vs. owning a home, overcoming eviction and setting realistic housing goals.

Domestic violence, May 9, 6-8 p.m.: Desiree Crosswhite teaches about the cycle of domestic abuse and its impact on parenting.

Legal processes, May 23, 6-8 p.m.: Jim Mixon helps navigate common legal processes such as custody, divorce, eviction, protection orders, etc.

The Removing Roadblocks Workshop Series was funded by the Love United Iredell campaign in February 2022. This was one of 12 projects that were part of United Way Iredell County’s 14-day fundraiser that unites the community around local causes and nonprofits. With the help of Pharos Parenting’s campaign partner, Doosan Bobcat, and generous community support, the Removing Roadblocks Workshop project was fully funded.

Pharos Parenting, formerly SCAN, is a 501©(3) that exists to build positive parenting skills through targeted education, in-home coaching and supportive intervention programs in Iredell County.

They are thrilled to be able to provide this opportunity to help deserving people move past these common roadblocks to success and move forward to a more positive place. Although it is free to attend, registration for the workshop is required for planning purposes.

To register or for more information, visit the website www.pharosparenting.org or call 704-878-2227.