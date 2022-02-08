Pharos Parenting to offer workshop to remove roadblocks to success

“So we’ve already talked with these professionals in the community and they’ve agreed to come teach that, and so it will be people that actually do this every day that can give firsthand experience and really share that with people in the community,”

Fowler stressed that anyone in the community can come and attend the workshop, even if they aren’t personally experiencing any of these issues at this time.

“Anybody that is interested in learning, whether it’s for themselves or a loved one, family member, if they felt like they could be of help to someone else if they were able to bring that knowledge to them” can attend.

And, to help remove any roadblocks from people coming, the workshop will be free to attend, and both a meal and childcare will be offered as well.

The project price of $1,600 would go to cover the price of the meal, childcare, staffing and materials for each workshop, Fowler noted. That price of $1,600 is for all four workshops, averaging around $400 per event.

