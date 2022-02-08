Pharos Parenting to offer workshop to remove roadblocks to success

Building positive parenting skills is the aim of Pharos Parenting, and according to their mission statement, this is done through targeted education, in-home coaching and supportive intervention programs with a vision that every child may experience a safe and stable home and be offered a bright future.
As part of this year’s Love United Iredell Campaign, Pharos Parenting, which is located at 1602 Davie Ave., Statesville, would like to be able to offer a special workshop that will provide additional education and skills to help in that parenting process. Titled “Removing Roadblocks,” this workshop will look at and discuss a variety of common roadblocks to success ranging from money matters and housing goals to domestic violence and legal processes.
Tonya Fowler, executive director of Pharos Parenting, shared that the workshop is named thus because “that’s what we find with a lot of our clients. They have the desire to move forward and have that upward mobility, but there are all these roadblocks in the way.”
Some of the roadblocks include “financial instability or a lack of education in financial things,” Fowlers noted. And “housing is always an issue, legal processes and we’re kind of generally talking about the simple legal processes like filing for custody or evictions, how to deal with an eviction, protection orders and that kind of things. They don’t know how to do those things, so we want to address that and give them the skills and explain the steps to doing these things,” she said.
The fourth one, she continued, is domestic violence, and “that really revolves around people that have been in domestic violence relationships and how to get out of them, how to move forward, how to parent that, what does that do to their children and how they can effectively help their child get past that if they’ve experienced domestic violence in the home.”
Fowler noted that her clients are not the only ones dealing with these roadblocks but it is the case for others in the community as well. Therefore, the workshop would be open to the entire community to attend. The series would be held for four months and last several hours each time, with each workshop covering a different topic.
People from the community, those who are experts in the various fields, would come in to teach, Fowler said.
“So it’s not us, but it would be somebody in the banking industry to help them with financial security. It will be someone from the real estate side of things to come talk with them about housing and renting verses owning, price range for housing that fits your budget, that kind of thing. We will have a counselor that specializes in domestic violence to come speak to that. And then someone from Jim Mixon’s office (clerk of superior court) is going to come and help with the legal processes.
“So we’ve already talked with these professionals in the community and they’ve agreed to come teach that, and so it will be people that actually do this every day that can give firsthand experience and really share that with people in the community,”
Fowler stressed that anyone in the community can come and attend the workshop, even if they aren’t personally experiencing any of these issues at this time.
“Anybody that is interested in learning, whether it’s for themselves or a loved one, family member, if they felt like they could be of help to someone else if they were able to bring that knowledge to them” can attend.
And, to help remove any roadblocks from people coming, the workshop will be free to attend, and both a meal and childcare will be offered as well.
The project price of $1,600 would go to cover the price of the meal, childcare, staffing and materials for each workshop, Fowler noted. That price of $1,600 is for all four workshops, averaging around $400 per event.
As noted on a video on the website about the project, “that just helps remove more roadblocks which could include ‘Oh, I would love to come take this class but I have two children and that’s right during dinnertime ‘and you know whatever the case is, so we were like, ‘oh, we will feed you and we will provide child care and that way that’s another roadblock you won’t have to worry about.’ Just come and we will take care of you and help move you in the right direction,” she said.
Once the campaign is completed and depending on funding for their project, Fowler said they would love to begin offering the workshop in March. As far as the location of the workshop and actual date, this too would be dependent on the funding and how many sign up.
While this project focuses on the first four events, Fowler shared that they would love to be able to offer it on a rotating basis so that more in the community could attend and learn.
This year, like the previous year, Doosan Bobcat selected their project and is partnering with Pharos Parenting in the Love United Iredell campaign.
“We were very, very fortunate to have been the project that Doosan chose last year, and the relationship that we’ve been able to build with them has been priceless. They helped us raise all our money last year for our project, but the relationships and the people that we met through that has been much more valuable even to us,” shared Fowler. “So we were excited they picked up again this year.
“We now have a member of our board that works there that I met through this project. They’ve been a sponsor of our golf tournament. They’ve just been a big supporter since we got involved with them. That’s really my favorite part of the Love United Campaign, helping us partner with other people in the community, schools and businesses and whatnot, to help us be more visible. I wanted to say how grateful I am, Doosan has been magnificent. We love working with them.”
Fowler stressed that there are lots of great organizations involved in this campaign, and “they all have such great missions.”
She noted that their mission is to find and focus on the root of people’s problems and “change the trajectory of these people’s lives, making those changes to that upward mobility start to happen and they no longer have to withdraw from the community but they’re actually able to give back to the community,” and this would be one reason she would encourage people to consider giving to Pharos.
She shared, for example, if people were “able to get a job, they’re able to pay taxes and they’re able to survive without food stamps and that kind of thing. Then they’re not withdrawing from our community anymore, but they’re able to impact, get education and that kind of thing all helps out community in the long run. Our goal really is that we want to come back to the basics and help get them set up for upward mobility to be able to take steps toward being independent from needing help from others. We want to help them permanently change what they are doing.”
Staff members at Pharos Parenting includes: Tonya Fowler, executive director; Laurie Trosuk, clinical director; Susan White, parent aide; Pam Cloar, parent aide; Ashley Butler, parent aide; Sharon Molleur, program director; and Marlee Wegmiller, office administrator.
The programs offered, which are geared to adults, are: parent aide, parenting classes, Family Connections which is supervised visitation through the court, and Coaching to Permanence which is supervised visitation through DSS.
While numbers dipped due to COVID because school wasn’t happening and no visits were able to take place, Trosuk noted that classes are back to meeting face to face. With things opening back up and visitation happening, Fowler shared that “we have had a 30 percent increase in the programs across the board. We’ve had more people that’s needed Family Connections, we’ve had more people coming in to refer to parent aide, we’ve had more people needing coaching, we’ve had more people sign up for parenting class.”
As of the service year finishing 2021, the numbers that Pharos was able to serve were as follows: parent aide, 30 families, 39 adults and 62 children with total of 101;
parenting classes, 35 adults; Coaching to Permanence, 14 families, 18 adults and 20 children with a total of 38; and Family Connections, 25-30 different families.
To learn more or donate, visit www.LoveUnitedIredell.org.