Photography and glass media on display at Mooresville Arts

Mooresville Arts is celebrating two fine art exhibits at The Depot, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, and all are invited to come by and see the artwork.
Through July 29, the Mooresville Arts 17th annual “Judged Photography Show” is on display in The Center Gallery. This year’s show is featuring the theme of time with 22 artists participating.
Don Brown served as judge for the photography show and chose winners of numerous awards, which were presented during an opening reception June 11. Winners were Lane Lewis, who was awarded first place for her work entitled, “A Time to Glow.” Second place went to Keongbok Lee for his artwork, “Blinding Lights.” Third place went to Clayton Joe Young for his work “Protection.”
Three Judge’s Choice Awards went to “Black Beauty” by Marcy Murphy; “Time to Sell” by Pamela Bredin; and “The State of Redemption,” by Clayton Joe Young.
“Last year’s photography show reception was made virtual due to COVID-19. It was nice to be able to hold this event in person for the community and to celebrate the artists who participated,” said Gina Marques, show chairperson. “The show looks amazing in the new gallery space and is free to anyone who may want to come by and view it.”
There is also a People’s Choice award that will be announced July 29. The public is invited to visit the gallery and vote through the end of the show. The winner will be publicized on the gallery’s social media and website www.mooresvillearts.org.
Sponsors for this year’s event included Fariba and Cliff Homesley, Frame Warehouse and Biggs Camera. Thanks were expressed to each sponsor for their part in making the show possible, as well as to Brown for his “taking the time to carefully consider all entries and share his expertise and comments with the artists,” it was noted in a release.
The second exhibit, “Glass in Bloom,” is a two-person glass media exhibit on display in The Skylight Gallery featuring two Mooresville Arts members, Brenda Pokorny and Elijah Kell.
Pokorny creates two-dimensional glass mosaic pieces inspired by gardens and nature. “Recently, I have been exploring mandalas and labyrinths in mosaic, borrowing from the hedge mazes and labyrinths I have visited, as well as my interest in meditation,” said Pokorny. “My pieces range from framed art to architectural installations to functional pieces such as garden benches and tables. My goal is to bring serenity, beauty and joy to viewers of my art.”
Kell, who is 15-years-old, creates colorful fused glass sculptures that are evocative of nature as well. His biography states that “his artistic journey with glass began at the age of 10 as a creative outlet from his struggles with dyslexia. Captivated by the process and possibilities, he immersed himself in the art of glass and has been developing his craft through self-study and experimentation ever since. A current high school sophomore, Kell is an artist-entrepreneur at heart with future plans of also owning his own art gallery.”
“Glass in Bloom” will also be on display through July 29.
All are invited to visit both exhibits at The Depot. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free. For details, visit www.mooresvillearts.org.