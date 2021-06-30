Photography and glass media on display at Mooresville Arts

Mooresville Arts is celebrating two fine art exhibits at The Depot, 103 W. Center Ave., Mooresville, and all are invited to come by and see the artwork.

Through July 29, the Mooresville Arts 17th annual “Judged Photography Show” is on display in The Center Gallery. This year’s show is featuring the theme of time with 22 artists participating.

Don Brown served as judge for the photography show and chose winners of numerous awards, which were presented during an opening reception June 11. Winners were Lane Lewis, who was awarded first place for her work entitled, “A Time to Glow.” Second place went to Keongbok Lee for his artwork, “Blinding Lights.” Third place went to Clayton Joe Young for his work “Protection.”

Three Judge’s Choice Awards went to “Black Beauty” by Marcy Murphy; “Time to Sell” by Pamela Bredin; and “The State of Redemption,” by Clayton Joe Young.

“Last year’s photography show reception was made virtual due to COVID-19. It was nice to be able to hold this event in person for the community and to celebrate the artists who participated,” said Gina Marques, show chairperson. “The show looks amazing in the new gallery space and is free to anyone who may want to come by and view it.”