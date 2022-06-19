Photography show winners are announced

Awards for the Mooresville Arts 18th annual Judged Photography Show and Competition were presented June 10 during a public opening reception of the exhibit.

The show features the work of 31 local photographers and comprises 79 photographs in all, which relate to the show’s theme, “Summer.” These photographs will remain on display until July 28 at the Mooresville Arts, 103 W. Center Ave. A People’s Choice Award will be announced at the end of the show.

This year’s judge, Janet Boschker, an award winning, Charlotte-based portrait and family photographer and a Professional Photographers of America International judge, selected six awards including a first, second, and third place, along with three judge’s choice awards. Boschker was on hand at the reception and made the announcement of winners.

First place was awarded to Michael Ritzie of Mooresville, for his work entitled “Driftwood Beach Rocks”; second place was presented to Jennifer Hastings of Charlotte, for her photo titled “Stillness”; and third place went to Riley Burgess of Davidson, for his work, “Wide Cowee Sunset.”

The three judge’s choice award winners were Lane Lewis of Fort Mill, South Carolina, who won for two photographs entitled, “Heartbeat of the Ocean” and “Sand, Sandals and Sunset”, and the third went to Barbara Gore of Mooresville, for “Night of Imagination.”

In a release, Boschker shared comments on each of the photographs ranging from “this image drew me in immediately” or “awesome image quality” and “an image one would never tire of!” She noted the composition and presentation of the photographs and shared how some particularly “speaks directly to the theme of summer.”

As the presentation began at the reception, Gina Marques, organizer of the show, shared some thank-yous as she expressed her gratitude for the sponsors of this year’s event, which includes Thomas and Webber, Biggs Camera and Frame Warehouse.

“They are what make the show possible,” she told those gathered for the event.

She continued by thanking the members and volunteers whose help with the show ranged from assisting with the intake, hanging the show and helping at the event that evening.

Marques also thanked Boschker for “coming out and taking the time and judging the show,” which was met with applause for her.

Thanks to all of the artists who participated in the show were expressed as she told them, “your work looks amazing, and the show just keeps getting better every year.”

It was then time for the presentation of awards, and Boschker likewise noted her thanks to them for having her there. She told the group, “I’ve really enjoyed this. When I walked in, I was really impressed. I thought, there’s a lot of really nice work here, so it was really hard to narrow it down to just a few favorites, because there really are many more favorites that I have in this show. Everyone who’s entering, I say, keep on keepin’ on. You’re gonna get better every time.”

Following the presentation, Boschker shared that she would remain there if any wanted to show their work to her for advice or critiquing.

In a release, Marques shared that “the artwork displayed really captures the spirit of this year’s theme and shows off the talents of our local photographers.”