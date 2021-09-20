PHOTOS: Lake Norman Humane and Rescue Ranch Pets of the Week

While a delicious lasagna dinner might warm your stomach, this little one is guaranteed to warm your heart! Lasagna has it all, she is extremely spunky, active, playful and adventurous. Her curiosity drives her, and she is likely to enjoy a spot perched by the window taking in all the excitement of the outside world. With Lasagna by your side, life will never be boring and you will always have someone to talk to who loves talking back… and gives great advice. If you are looking for a new furry family member with a perfect mix of spunk and sweetness, then Lasagna could be the one for you!