PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.

All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Adoption fees for dogs are currently waived. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.

Business hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Access from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday is by appointment only. All adoptions only take place during business hours.

Iredell County Animal Services will be hosting a reverse trick-or-treat event on Oct. 28 from 4 to 5 p.m. Dress up in a costume and hand out treats to the dogs and cats.

For appointments, visit iredellcountync.gov/FormCenter/Animal-Control-17/Appointment-Request-Form-260.

The Books & Buddies reading program is now running. No appointment is necessary. Reading times are during regular business hours. Bring a book or borrow one from the shelter and grab a stool. Participants who need hours for school or community service will need to track them on their own. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Due to space, only one reader at a time is allowed in the cat room.

To become a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control, call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, or stop by the shelter for an application from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Fostering is a great way to get the animals out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being in the shelter.

Urgent: The shelter’s feline foster program is running dangerously low on wet and dry kitten food and cat litter. Fosters are true lifesavers in providing the tender loving care that the cats and kittens so desperately need for the animals’ best possible outcome. The shelter doesn’t want the fosters to have to provide for the basic care items needed to care for the animals. To donate, the shelter’s address is 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.

As for size of dry kitten food, 3.15- or 6.3-pound bags are easiest for fosters to handle.

Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics from 6-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.