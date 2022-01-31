PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Janna (A265698) is a 1-year-old red mix little cutie who came to us as a stray on Jan. 14. She is a sweet girl with high energy and lots of wiggles. She is food motivated which should help with training and she loves people. This sweet girl is looking for her forever home and the chance to find her forever family. She weighs 44 pounds and is such a sweetie! Come and meet her!
Julius (A265699) is a 1-year-old red mixed breed handsome boy who came to us as a stray on Jan. 14. He is a sweet guy who likes to play and is easy getting in and out of the kennel. He weighs 44 pounds and is just a happy boy! He loves to show off his talent of extreme wiggles and is friendly to all who visit! Come and meet this sweet little guy!
Jace (A255578) is a 2-year-old tan mixed breed who came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 12. According to his previous owner, he is housebroken, knows some commands, loves children and is a playful and sweet boy. He is great on a leash and is always happy to get out of his kennel. We are hoping the next time he gets out of his kennel is to go to his forever home! Come and meet Jace!
This sweet girl is Athena (A265934), and she came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 19 and weighs 61 pounds. She is a 3-year-old mixed breed who is such a cutie pie with her "windswept" look! That ear is the cutest quirk about her! She has tested well with other dogs here and is noted to be a "good girl" who doesn’t like restraint, I mean who does? Just look at this sweet face! Come and meet Athena!
Roscoe (A2660009) is a 1-year-6-month-old brown mixed breed who is such a sweet little guy. He came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 22 and weighs 45 pounds. He is a super sweet guy who is shy and is food motivated, which will make training much better for him! He does great for all exams and interactions here! Come and meet this cutie!
Mater (A266091) is a 2-year-old sable mixed breed who came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 25. He is looking for his forever home, and as you can see he could use some groceries. He is a sweet boy who loves squeeze cheese and hot dogs, and wagging his tail! He weighs 40 pounds and is ready for you to come and fall in love with him!
Sage (A250196) is a 2-year-old gold-colored mixed breed who came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 25. He weighs 57 pounds and is such a sweet boy! He likes going for walks with the volunteers here and is such a gentle guy! He is ready for his forever family to come and find him here, and soon. Come and meet this sweetie!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
Not ready to adopt? We have weekend foster opportunities available. Go to our website at www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or stop by the shelter for a foster application. This is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.
