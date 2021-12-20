PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Our old man of the building is still waiting for his second chance, and he has been here since Nov. 15. Kodi ( A264593) is 8 years young and still full of spunk and personality. He is very sweet and treat motivated! His adoption fee is sponsored!! Kodi also went on a weekend getaway and we learned that he loves to be near you, loves food, is a good rider and deserves a loving home to live out his days. He loves to lounge, is a quiet house companion and loves to just chill. His adoption fee is sponsored, and he would LOVE to be home for the holidays.
Tonka (A263952) is a 1-year, 7-month-old mixed breed who came to us as an owner surrender on Nov. 10. He weighs right at 42 pounds and is a very curious boy. He loves to talk to visitors when they come in, he loves treats and seems energetic. He did like to roam his prior neighborhood, so he will need to stay leashed while outside and with his human, unless there is a fenced yard he can’t jump. He is very curious of other dogs and would love to find his forever home. He is a little cutie and stole many hearts at the Christmas parade in Statesville the other week!
Lane (A264437) is a 2-year-old husky mix, and he got to spend his weekend with a foster and had a blast, which was a much needed break since he’s been at the shelter since Nov. 8. He weighs 35 pounds, loves to play catch, loves to play with other dogs with tug of war being a favorite, is a great car rider and loves to give kisses. He had no accidents in the house and won over the heart of his foster family. His adoption fee is waived, and he would LOVE to spend this Christmas in his forever home. Visit our Facebook page to read his whole story about his weekend. You are going to fall in love. https://www.facebook.com/Iredell-County-Animal-Services
Jake (A265165) is a 7-year-old brown mixed breed who came to us with not a lot of information but won hearts already here with his dances for hot dogs. We think he spent most of his life outside, and we just know when he finds his forever home, he is going to make someone a great companion. He knows sit and has been such the sweet boy during all of his exams and treatments. He deserves to find his loving family and would love to spend the holiday out of the shelter and with them. His adoption fee is waived!
Everyone, meet Daisy (A262282)! She is 1-1/2 years old and has been here the longest of any of our animals. She needs to be the only animal in the household, she is house trained and is amazing with adults and children! Full of love and energy! Loves playing fetch, getting the zoomies, and going for walks. Guaranteed she will keep your lap warm! Come meet this sweet girl and take her home today! Her adoption fee has been paid by a wonderful volunteer. She is not in regular adoption and would love for you to make a point to come and meet her. We love Daisy!
Looking to add 2 kittens into your home? This brother and sister duo, Bolton (A264982) and Astoria (A264981) would love nothing more than to be adopted together. Adopt both and only pay ONE adoption fee! This cute little 3-month-old sibling set is sweet and so bonded with one another. We just love them and want them to find their forever home before the holiday.
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
ADOPTION SPECIALS: ALL BLACK CATS ARE $5, ALL OTHER CATS ARE $32.50 AND ALL DOGS ARE $40, WITH MANY ALREADY BEING SPONSORED OR WAIVED!
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
Not ready to adopt? We have weekend foster opportunities available and several are coming up for the holidays. Go to our website at http://www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or stop by the shelter for a foster application. This is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.