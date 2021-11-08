PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Teddy (A263295) is a cute little guy who weighs just at 76 pounds, and he is looking for his forever home. He came to us as a stray and has been here for nearly a month now. He doesn’t seem to be as interested in other dogs as he is humans, and he would love to have a meet and greet with you. Please come and meet Teddy.
Daisy (A262282) is a 1-year-9-month-old little beauty, weighing in at 65 pounds. Her adoption fee has been sponsored by Sam Hill, a volunteer and student working on her senior project. Daisy is a sweet girl and would love to find her forever home.
Phoenix (A261091) is a 10-month-old red mix with possible red Australian Kelpie. He is a happy guy who weighs just under 58 pounds. His adoption fee is sponsored. Come and meet Phoenix.
Cobie (A263923) is a handsome 3-year-old mixed breed who loves treats. He is a sweet boy who knows "sit" and loves attention. He came to us very underweight, and he has started putting on some much needed weight since he came to us, now weighing 57 pounds. He would love to find his forever home.
Sylvester (A264272) is a 7-month-old black domestic short hair, and this handsome little guy is looking for his forever family. He weighs just at 6.5 pounds, and he is a little nervous here but oh so sweet.
This handsome fellow is Adam (A230115). He is a 3-year-old medium hair gray tabby who is bright and active. He weighs just under nine pounds. Come and meet this cool cat!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65, unless noted.
Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
The shelter will be closed Thursday for Veterans Day.
