PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Nala (A198718) has been here since Sept. 16, and she has watched as many others have left for their forever homes. She is a 6-year-old mixed breed who comes to us as an owner surrender. She is housebroken, crate trained and knows sit/lay! She loves riding in a car and will likely try to sit in your lap. She is noted to be good on a leash and likes to take in her surroundings as she’s a curious girl who is looking for her forever home. Her adoption fee is sponsored!
Pick me! Pick me! My name is Durango (A262471) and I have been at the shelter for nine weeks now. I am looking for an active family who enjoys the outdoors and likes to be on the move. I already know how to sit, and the shelter staff has been working with me on my leash manners. I am not a fan of cats or chickens, I don't mind other dogs, and I really love my humans!
Teddy ( A263295) is a cute little guy who weighs just at 76 pounds, and he is looking for his forever home. He came to us as a stray and has been here for nearly a month now. He doesn’t seem to be as interested in other dogs as he is humans and he would love to have a meet and greet with you. Please come and meet Teddy.
This friendly little guy is Roman (A263689) and came to us as a stray. He weighs just at 45 pounds and is quite playful and wiggly. He likes to play and would love to have a meet and greet with you!
Willie (A263714) came to us as an owner surrender and is a cute little fellow who is known to love people maybe more than other dogs. He is 2 years old and weighs right at 40 pounds and would love to find his forever family.
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65, unless noted.
Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
