Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65, unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
Related to this story
Most Popular
Since it began its adoption program recently, several dogs have found new homes through the Rescue Ranch Adoption Program, including a litter …
The Town of Mooresville and the Mooresville Police Department were held in contempt of court on Tuesday after failing to return nearly $17,000…
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…
- Updated
The town of Mooresville said it will appeal a judge's ruling after being ordered to return $16,761 seized during an investigation last year.
After a near five hour meeting Tuesday, the Mooresville Graded School District Board of Education has approved a school re-opening plan that w…
The Marquee Cinema that occupied Cinema Drive won't be there much longer as demolition work began last week on the building. The early work of…
Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 4-10.
- Updated
The assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School was arrested on a charge of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 31-Feb. 6.
Dolly is done working 9-to-5 and is ready for her forever home! This 6-week-old Lab/husky mix is the sweetest little girl! She also has two si…