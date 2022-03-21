PHOTOS: Pets of the Week
The content of what students in Iredell-Statesville Schools have available to them in the libraries was the focus for much of Monday’s board m…
After months that have stretched into what seems like years, the N.C. Department of Transportation has opened one lane of traffic in each dire…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 10-16. …
After a two year hiatus, the annual "A Journey in Images" photo exhibit is returning to the Mooresville Public Library from May 7 through Aug. 31.
A 49-year-old Statesville woman died and three others, including a child, were injured in a crash on Interstate 77 near Exit 35 Saturday afternoon.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 6-12.
A jury has convicted a former Mooresville teen of murdering his parents in Watauga County in April 2019.
February is American Heart Month, and during this month, many people are more conscious about taking care of their heart.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? E…