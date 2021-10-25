PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Peggy (A262794) is a 2-year-old mix who came to us as a stray, and we are not quite sure why she is still here. She is playful, loves to be around humans and get lots of love, and is just a cutie pie. She is easy to get out of her kennel, has high energy and loves to wag her tail! She tested well in a dog test with a submissive and shy adult spayed female. She is noted to be a good girl who is super sweet and loves back scratches! She has been here since Sept. 16, and this sweet girl is ready to find her forever home.
Nala (A198718) is a sweet girl who has been here since Sept. 16, and she has watched as many others have left for their forever homes. She is a 6-year-old mix breed who comes to us as an owned dog who will do best in a home with no small children. Her previous owner said that she got along with her cat. She is housebroken, crate-trained and knows sit/lay! She is a sweet and friendly girl who doesn’t mind a health exam! She is noted to be good on a leash and likes to take in her surroundings and other dogs; she’s just a curious girl who is looking for her forever home. Her adoption fee is sponsored.
Durango (A262471) has been here since Sept. 2 and would really love to find his forever home! He came to us as a stray and is recommended for a home with no small animals including chickens and cats, or small children. He LOVES people and seemed to have no interest in other dogs when he tested here. His interest is more so in wanting to constantly be with his person getting affection. He attended a fall festival adoption event where he was quite nervous with all the loud noises and large number of people and just wanted to stay right with his handler, getting all her attention and love. Although he was nervous, he did great, and with more consistency/stability in his life, we think he is going to make someone the best good boy! His adoption fee is sponsored! He could use some leash training, and we think he will be a fast learner once out of the shelter. He is getting really stressed being here, and you can tell some days he is just so sad. Come and meet this little guy; he deserves a home who will not give up on him.
These three little cuties are all ready to find their forever homes. Meet Artemis (A262147), Athena and Herra (A262152)! This sister trio is so cute and playful and each is ready to find their forever home. Pictured is Artemis.
These three little cuties are all ready to find their forever homes. Meet Artemis, Athena (A262153) and Herra! This sister trio is so cute and playful, and each is ready to find their forever home. Pictured is Athena.
These three little cuties are all ready to find their forever homes. Meet Artemis, Athena and Herra (A262152)! This sister trio is so cute and playful, and each is ready to find their forever home. Pictured is Herra.
Meet Adam (A263604), pictured, and Addison, a 3-month-old brother-sister pair who are also looking for their forever homes. They came to us as strays and are known to be super friendly and playful. Come and meet these little cuties.
Meet Adam and Addison (A263605), pictured, a 3-month-old brother-sister pair who are also looking for their forever homes. They came to us as strays and are known to be super friendly and playful. Come and meet these little cuties.
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65, unless noted.
Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
