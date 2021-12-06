PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.

All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65, unless noted.

Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.

If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.

Not ready to adopt? We have weekend foster opportunities available and several are coming up for the holidays. Go to our website at http://www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or stop by the shelter for a foster application. This is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.