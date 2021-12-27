PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Stinger (A265245) is a 3-year-old black mix, possibly with German shepherd. He came to the shelter as a stray on Dec. 16 and would love to find his forever home for the New Year! He weighs around 70 pounds and is a friendly and happy boy! Once in a while, he will greet you with a little extra slobber and a low wagging tail, that is his way of saying hi! Come and meet Stinger!
Two-year-old Petey came to us as a stray on Dec. 8 and we all thought he reminded us of someone on the Little Rascals! He is a big boy who is oh so sweet, but because he was a stray we just don’t know all we would like to in order to share with potential adopters! That’s where you can help! We do know he is friendly and does well for all his exams! He is a big boy weighing in at 60 pounds. He is already experienced in posing for Christmas pictures and would be a great addition to any family Christmas photo this year. His adoption fee is sponsored.
Russell (A265176) is an 8-month-old happy-go-lucky boy who came to the shelter as a stray on Dec. 13. He seemed a little nervous at first when meeting our tester dog, but quickly opened up and was ready to play. He even got the zoomies. He is a good boy, with good energy and is food motivated which will help in training. He weighs 51 pounds and would love to come and have New Year’s Day lunch and every other lunch thereafter with you.
Harley (A233303) is a 5-year-old tricolor spayed female who was actually adopted from us in 2018, but finds herself here now as a stray arriving on Dec. 17. She is a very friendly girl who would love to find her forever home. She weighs right at 60 pounds and is easy to get in and out of her kennel. She is a playful girl who would love to play with her new and forever family for the New Year. Her adoption fee is waived.
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
Adoption specials: All black cats are $5, all other cats are $32.50 and dogs are $40, with many already being sponsored or waived.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
Not ready to adopt? We have weekend foster opportunities available and several are coming up for the holidays. Go to our website at http://www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or stop by the shelter for a foster application. This is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.