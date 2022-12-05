PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Did you know that for every one dog adopted, Iredell County Animal Services may receive two to four (or more) times that number in the same day, if there is space for them? And there are lots of days that no dogs are adopted and they still may receive a number of homeless dogs each day.

With no adoptions/slow adoptions happening, the adoption kennels remain filled. When this is the case, as has been most of the year, other dogs are not able to move up when they are ready for adoption. This totally stops the movement of the population at the shelter.

As of Monday morning, each of the 23 dog adoption kennels is full. They also have five adoptable dogs that are not able to move up at this time, as they are waiting on a kennel to become available through adoption. (You can meet those by asking a staff member to take you to them). Not only do they have those five waiting to move up, but additional dogs will be ready to move up Wednesday.

This is just one scenario and a small glimpse of what overcrowding looks like in an animal shelter, and this is its “now.” This is why they run adoption specials so often to try to keep the population moving, so that they don’t have to make hard decisions in order to do so.

One of their current dogs has been here for 65 days. That is 65 days in a kennel waiting on a forever family to find him, 65 days of no adoption fees and he's still here, 65 days that Lars has been here, watching others come and go… 65 days.

They need your help to find these dogs homes and get them adopted! Please refer your friends/family members here to look for their forever furmily members.

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.

All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Come and meet them. All adoption fees are currently waived.

Business hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Access from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday is by appointment. All adoptions take place during business hours.

For appointments, visit iredellcountync.gov/FormCenter/Animal-Control-17/Appointment-Request-Form-260.

The Books & Buddies reading program is now running. No appointment is necessary. Reading times are noon to 5 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Bring a book or borrow one from the shelter and grab a stool.

The Books & Buddies guidelines are:

Children of all ages and adults are welcome to read.

Children 15 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Do not put fingers in the kennels.

Do not run or make loud noises around the animals.

Sit sideways to the dog kennels when reading.

One person can be reading in the cat room at a time.

Readers must track their own service hours. Any staffer can sign off on service hours.

To become a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control, call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, or stop by the shelter for an application from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Fostering is a great way to get the animals out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being in the shelter.

Urgent: The shelter’s feline foster program is running dangerously low on wet and dry kitten food and cat litter. Fosters are true lifesavers in providing the tender loving care that the cats and kittens so desperately need for the animals’ best possible outcome. The shelter doesn’t want the fosters to have to provide for the basic care items needed to care for the animals. To donate, the shelter’s address is 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.

As for size of dry kitten food, 3.15- or 6.3-pound bags are easiest for fosters to handle.

Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics from 6-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.