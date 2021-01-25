PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed/neutered and are looking for their forever home. All dog adoptions are $80 and cat adoptions are $65, unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 7-13. Li…
A Statesville man was arrested in connection with the death of a woman during a domestic dispute, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Emergency crews responded to a report of a plane crash on Lake Norman Saturday afternoon.
I sat in a parked car and looked out across the water of beautiful Lake Norman. It was quiet. The sun shining and the water only gentle ripple…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 14-20. L…
- Updated
A man on supervised probation for multiple convictions for selling cocaine was arrested Wednesday after Mooresville Police Department officers…
- Updated
FBI agents arrested a Pilot Mountain man Tuesday for his alleged role in the insurrection Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
- Updated
The most recent enhancement to the Randy Marion family of dealerships is finally complete as the brand new Lincoln dealership on Gateway Cross…
- Updated
Last week, the Iredell County Health Department held a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination at Stumpy Creek Park in Mooresville, and it did not go …