PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville. All of this week’s pets have been spayed/neutered and are looking for their forever home. All dog adoptions are $80 and cat adoptions are $65, unless otherwise noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
Just In
Related to this story
Most Popular
Do you know those moments that catch you off guard? Those unexpected occurrences that make you sit and ponder the world for a moment. I had on…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 23-30. L…
- Updated
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…
A tractor-trailer carrying approximately 50,000 pounds of packages crashed on Interstate 77 south late Thursday morning.
An investigation into a domestic violence incident led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on outstanding warrants from California.
Daisy Duke is one of the dogs available through the Rescue Ranch adoption program.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Dec. 16-17. For more information regarding specific plots o…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 10-16. L…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 20-26.
- Updated
Those who want a say in the development of a new Mooresville Skate Park are urged to complete a 40-question survey from Team Pain, the renowne…