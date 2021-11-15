PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Daisy ( A262282) is a 1-year, 9-month-old little beauty, weighing in at 65 pounds. Her adoption fee has been sponsored by Sam Hill, a volunteer and student working on her senior project. Daisy is a sweet girl who is so smart and really ready to find her forever home!
Miley (A259369) is a 2-year-old brown mixed beauty with pretty green eyes. She weighs just over 60 pounds. Meet and greets are a definite, and she may be best suited for a home with no small children or other dogs, as she has lots of energy that she hasn’t quite mastered how to focus. She does great when in with the vet, even sitting still while getting her blood drawn!
Fisher (A263725) is a 1-year, 6-month-old mixed breed who came to us as a stray. He is sweet and energetic and really loves treats! He is just under 54 pounds, and we know when you come and meet him you will fall in love! He is a little cutie!
Marco is a 2-year-old brindle mix who came to us as a stray. He is very playful and is just a sweet boy. He is energetic and takes treats very gently! He has the cutest little under-bite and is waiting for you to come fall in love with him! Come and meet this little 37 pound guy!
Rune (A263177) is a 1-year, 6-month-old beautiful girl who is so smart and so ready to find her forever home. She is going to make someone the best companion, and she is ready to spend her holidays with her family giving kisses. Giving kisses is her favorite. She weighs just under 56 pounds, and we just know you are going to fall for this girl!
Sinbad (A264227) is a 1-year, 6-month-old tan little cutie, weighing just under 31 pounds. He came to us as a stray and is patiently waiting for his forever family to find him. He likes to play, loves to get out of his kennel and would love a meet and greet with you!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65, unless noted.
Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
