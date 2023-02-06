You may remember Jake (A274953)… he was adopted about a month ago and now finds himself back. As glad as we are to see him, we need your help (again) finding him his forever home. One thing we did learn about Jake while he was out is that he will do best in a home with no cats and will (like all other dogs and cats) do best with SLOW introductions in his new home, should there be existing animals. There is so much to be found on this topic on the internet to make sure the transition of your new pet and existing pet is working for both of them. And we ALWAYS recommend bringing your existing dog(s) in the home for meet and greets prior to adopting one of our dogs. You may remember how much Jake loves to ride, is so friendly to all he meets with great manners while out and about, is housebroken and is just a sweet boy! This guy loves all of us here and we love him, but we REALLY want him to find his forever home and ONLY come back to visit us for a few minutes at a time! He is 4 years old, likes to help keep a neat yard by backing up and going potty in a bush (if you know what we mean), and he is ready to find his forever, forever home.