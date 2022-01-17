PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Meet Brownie (A265552). This sweet 2-year-old guy came to us as an owner surrender due to life changes on Jan. 3. He is playful, energetic and likes hot dogs. He is a beautiful boy who deserves his forever home. He is always ready to get out of his kennel and is patiently waiting for someone to come and get him out and never put him back in it! He weighs in at 50 pounds and loves to show off his tail-wagging skills! Come and meet Brownie!
Carver (A265447) is a 1-year-old brindle mix who came to us as a stray on Dec. 28. He does great in his health exams and he is just a sweet and playful pup. He has a cute nubby tail and loves his stuffed animals! He is such a little guy who is so happy when he gets time out of his kennel to show you his playing skills! He weighs just over 48 pounds and will be here waiting for his forever family to find him.
This sweet face belongs to Jasper (A265645), a 2-year-old brown mix who came to us as a stray on Dec. 28. He is a sweet boy who is a little shy being here at the shelter. He takes treats so gently and is a happy boy when someone comes to visit him. He is ready to find his forever home so he can get all the love he deserves. Come and meet Jasper.
Jepson (A265468) is 2 years old and came in as a stray with Jasper, and they are the cutest little duo! Jepson is a sweet little guy who is happy to sit and visit with you when you come to his kennel. He loves treats and is very gentle when he receives them! He loves peanut butter and has an even softer spot for hot dogs. He is a curious boy and checks on his older kennel neighbor Bebo from time to time — so sweet. Come and meet this 46-pound little cutie and fall in love with his sweet face and kind eyes!
Bebo (A264563) is 8 years old and came to us as an owner surrender on Dec. 28, due to a life change with his previous owner. He is a little nervous being here at the shelter and he is such a sweet boy. Bebo is a mixed breed and weighs just under 45 pounds. He is such a laidback little guy in his kennel and just snuggles on his bed. He would love to find his forever home where he can snuggle all he wants without the stress of being at the shelter and waiting for his forever family to find him. Are you his forever family? Come and meet sweet Bebo!
Rilo is a 2-year-old tan mixed breed who came to us as an owner surrender and this sweet boy is ready to find his forever home. His previous owner was not able to keep him as he had taken him in for a family member who had some life changes. He got along with his other dog, which was a Jack Russell terrier, and knows several commands. Rilo is house broken and crate trained and is noted by his previous owner to be good with children, and as always, we recommend meet-and-greets with all of our dogs. He is a playful guy who gets the zoomies and would love to play in his own yard with his forever family! Come and meet this little cutie who weighs in at 67 pounds.
Cindy Lou (A265059) would love to meet you and we are not sure why or how she is still here! This beautiful girl is 2 years old and has been here since Dec. 7. She is spayed and looking for her forever family. You will likely find her in one of the cat hammocks gazing out when you come to visit, as she doesn’t want to miss a thing. She is a very social girl who just wants to find her forever home!
Kelly (A265579) is a 9-month-old tortie who is spayed and ready for her forever home! She came to us as an owner surrender and has been here since Jan. 5. She likes to interact with potential adopters when they come in and is such a silly girl. She sometimes doesn’t take the time to go all the way into her kennel to grab a drink of water while hanging out outside of it, so it’s nothing to catch her just halfway lying in the kennel and halfway dangling on a hammock. She is a funny girl with a great personality who is sure to steal your heart!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
Not ready to adopt? We have weekend foster opportunities available. Go to our website at www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or stop by the shelter for a foster application. This is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.
