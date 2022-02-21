PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.

All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Through Wednesday all dog adoptions are $20; otherwise, they are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.

Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.

To become a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control, call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, or stop by the shelter for an application from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Fostering is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.

Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.