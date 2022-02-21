PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Jace (A255578) is a 2-year-old tan mix breed who came to us an owner surrender on Jan. 12. According to his previous owner, he is housebroken, knows some commands, loves children and is a playful and sweet boy. He is great on a leash and is always happy to get out of his kennel. We are hoping the next time he gets out of his kennel is to go to his forever home! Come and meet Jace!
Roscoe (A2660009) is a 1-year, 7-month-old brown mixed breed who is such a sweet little guy. He came to us Jan. 22 as an owner surrender and weighs 45 pounds. He is a super sweet guy who is shy and is food-motivated, which will make training much better for him. He does great for all exams and interactions here. Come and meet this cutie!
This is Dodger (A266142). He is a 1-year-old brindle mix who came to us Jan. 27 as a stray. He loves to play in the play yard (as you can tell from this picture), he adores people and is easy to handle. Hot dogs and peanut butter are the way to his heart, and we just know he is going to steal yours. Look at that face! He weighs 45 pounds and is ready to find his forever home. His adoption fee is sponsored.
Mellow (A266368) is a handsome 2-year-old mix who came to us Feb. 2 as an owner surrender. He is so interested in finding his forever family. He is a very good boy, knows sit and shake, is food-motivated and is just a precious goofball. He weighs right at 60 pounds and is going to make someone the best good boy. His adoption fee is sponsored.
Excuse the body covered in grass, but Athena (A265934) loved to roll around, second only to cuddles. This 3-year-old wiggly girl is looking for her forever home. Come and meet this 60-pound cutie!
Meet Vlad (A266647). This 2-year-old 11-pound guy is here waiting for his forever family. He is adjusting to life without having to survive on the outside. He was said to have done well with his previous owner’s children, did fine with other cats, and didn’t seem to mind the dogs in the home. He is known to be a sweet and calm cat who can be found taking naps stretched out like Superman from time to time. Come and meet this gentle guy!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Through Wednesday all dog adoptions are $20; otherwise, they are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
To become a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control, call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, or stop by the shelter for an application from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Fostering is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
