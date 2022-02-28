PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Jace (A255578) is a 2-year-old tan mixed breed who came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 12. According to his previous owner he is housebroken, knows some commands, loves children and is a playful and sweet boy. He is great on a leash and is always happy to get out of his kennel. We are hoping the next time he gets out of his kennel is to go to his forever home! Come and meet Jace!
Roscoe (A2660009) is a 1-year-7-month-old brown mixed breed who is such a sweet little guy. He came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 22 and weighs 45 pounds. He is a super sweet guy who is shy and is food motivated, which will make training much better for him! He does great for all exams and interactions here! Come and meet this cutie!
Excuse the body covered in grass, but Athena (A265934) LOVES to roll around, second only to cuddles! This 3-year-old wiggly girl is looking for her forever home. She originally came to us as a stray on Jan. 19 and is ready to find her forever family. She loves treats, loves to get loves from her humans and would love to find her forever human! Come and meet this 60 pound cutie! Her adoption fee is SPONSORED!
This little cutie is Mickey (A266540) … he came to us on Feb. 9 and is ready to find his forever home. He has lots of sweet puppy energy and is very food motivated, which should make training him easier! He is a goofy little mixed breed puppy who weighs just under 35 pounds. Come and meet Mickey!
Major (A266746) is a 3-year-old tan mixed breed who is a happy and playful guy. He does well for baths and loves a good treat. He is a sweet guy who weighs just under 60 pounds. He has been here since Feb. 17 and came to us as a stray. Please come and meet Major!
Whimsey (A259076) is a precious little soul who is so gentle and sweet. She came back to us as an owner surrender due to change in life circumstances on Feb. 18 and she was originally adopted from us April 2021. She is noted by her previous owner to be both good with children and other animals, very calm and sweet and is even both crate and house trained. This sweet 3-year-old mixed breed best food girl weighs 45 pounds and is waiting for you to fall in love with her!
Julie (A266575) came to us as a stray on Feb. 11 and is a cute little girl, weighing 26 pounds. She is 2 years old and is a little nervous, but is super sweet. This is a scary place for all dogs, but especially smaller ones like Julie. She is hoping to find her forever home so she doesn’t have to be here much longer. Come and meet little Julie!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Through Wednesday all dog adoptions are $20; otherwise, they are $80 unless noted. Currently, all dog adoption fees are $10. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.
Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
To become a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control, call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, or stop by the shelter for an application from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Fostering is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
