PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Jace (A255578) is a 2-year-old tan mixed breed who came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 12. According to his previous owner he is housebroken, knows some commands, loves children and is a playful and sweet boy. He is great on a leash and is always happy to get out of his kennel. We are hoping the next time he gets out of his kennel is to go to his forever home! Come and meet Jace!
Roscoe (A2660009) is a 1-year-6-month-old brown mixed breed who is such a sweet little guy. He came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 22 and weighs 45 pounds. He is a super sweet guy who is shy and is food motivated, which will make training much better for him! He does great for all exams and interactions here! Come and meet this cutie!
Maxwell (A266209) is a 1-year-5-month-old mixed breed who came to us as a stray on Jan. 29. He weighs 43 pounds and loves hot dogs. He is timid, but doesn’t let that stop him from being so sweet! He is here waiting to meet his forever family. He is really working on his leash-walking skills and is hoping his new family will be patient and as loving to him as he is! Come and meet Maxwell!
Mirabel (A266207) is a sweet and timid 6-month-old mixed breed who came to us as a stray on Jan. 29. She weighs 28 pounds and is a cutie pie. She warms up quickly, is a little timid and super sweet. She is good for all her exams and is ready to find her forever home. She is nervous and will take some patience and once you see how cute and sweet she is, you will fall in love. Come and meet Mirabel.
Marcus (A266210) is a 6-month-old timid little guy who came to us as a stray on Jan. 29. He weighs 33 pounds and is such a sweetheart! He is warming up to everyone very quickly and is such a love-bug. He is learning how to walk on a leash with the use of treats and is doing a great job. He is just a little cutie who is waiting on his forever family. Come and meet him!
BB (A266164) is a 4-year-old black terrier mix who came to us as an owner surrender on Jan, 28. He weighs 24 pounds and is a little cutie. He loves hot dogs, did great for all of his exams and would love to find his forever home. Come and meet this little guy!
This handsome guy is Smokey (A266124), a 1-year-old brindle mixed breed who is not only handsome, but he is as sweet as he can be! He came to us as an owner surrender on Jan. 26 and weighs 46 pounds. He is a friendly boy, loves to wag his tail and show you how happy he is and really is just a sweet boy. Come and meet Smokey!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
Not ready to adopt? We have weekend foster opportunities available. Go to our website at www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or stop by the shelter for a foster application. This is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.
