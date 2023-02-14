If you are looking for a more mature dog, one who respects the slippers for what they are, (an item you change into in order to relax when you get home) and not decide to make them his chew toy… then look no further! Harold (A275856) is your guy. He is estimated between 6-8 years of age, came to us as a stray and will sometimes do his best impersonation of glue by sticking to your side. Harold is a friendly older guy who seems reserved at first, as if he is making sure you are ‘good people,’ then upon that determination he is all in and really warms up! Harold truly needs to get out of the shelter and into the home he deserves to live out the rest of his life to make it the best of his life! He likes doing his own thing after the initial introduction wears off when meeting other dogs here at the shelter, and as with all of our dogs, we recommend meet and greets with any dogs who live in the home, along with children, prior to adoption of any of our dogs. Harold may be a little older, but he sure is a cutie, and that folded ear gets us every time! He has been here for more than 30 days, which makes his adoption fee waived!