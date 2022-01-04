PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Everyone, meet Daisy (A262282)! She is 1 1/2 years old and has been here the longest of any of our animals, as she has been here with a couple of reprieves since Aug. 24, 2021. She actually came to us from the Cabarrus shelter at that time and had been with them since May, always getting overlooked. She needs to be the only animal in the household; she is house trained and is reportedly amazing with both adults and children! She is full of love and energy! Loves playing fetch, getting the zoomies and going for walks. It is guaranteed she will keep your lap warm! Come meet this sweet girl and take her home today! Her adoption fee has been paid by a wonderful volunteer. She is not in regular adoption and would love for you to make a point to come and meet her. She is also available for rescue! We love Daisy, and we are determined to find her forever home!
Hugo (A265252) is a 2-year-old white mixed breed who is such a sweetheart. He has been here since Dec. 16, 2021, and would love to find his forever home. He is a “talker” and is known to “sing the song of his people.” Hugo is a very polite dog with other dogs, loves treats and is easily distracted with food, which should help in training! He is a sweet boy who deserves to start his New Year in his new home! Come and meet Hugo!
Harley (A233303) is a tricolor mixed breed who spent her New Year holiday with a foster, and we were able to learn so much about her. She is very affectionate, loves treats and belly rubs, sleeps all night, is house broken (with NO accidents), and loves to both give and get kisses. She is 5 years old and originally came to us as a stray in 2018, was adopted out and returned to us in December 2021 as an owner surrender, due to a life change. She is very friendly, playful and, as quoted by her weekend foster mom, is “an excellent dog.” She weighs around 70 pounds and would love to spend the rest of her life with her forever family. Come and meet Harley!
Bebo (A264563) and Skinny Minnie are both 8 years old and came to us as owner surrenders, due to a life change with their previous owner. They are both a little nervous being here at the shelter, but both are very sweet dogs. Both are mixed breeds who have lived their entire lives together and are now looking for their forever homes. Bebo is a male, and Skinny Minnie is a female and both are ready to go home today!
Drew (A264672) is a shy little 6-month-old who is looking for his forever home. He has been in foster for more than a month and is ready to get back into a loving home and out of the shelter. He originally came to us as a stray and has come such a long way. Come and meet Drew!
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.
All of this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever home. Dog adoptions are $80, and cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them. Adoption hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424.
If you are interested in being a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control or call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics the second Tuesday of each month from 6-7 p.m. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.
Not ready to adopt? We have weekend foster opportunities available. Go to our website at http://www.co.iredell.nc.us/149/Animal-Services-Control or stop by the shelter for a foster application. This is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being here.
