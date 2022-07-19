PHOTOS: Pets of the Week

Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville.

All this week’s pets have been spayed or neutered and are looking for their forever homes. Fees for dogs are $80 unless noted. Cat adoptions are $65 unless noted. Come and meet them.

Animal services is currently running a special on adoption fees. All cats and dogs are available for $20.

Adoption hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, except holidays. Call 704-878-5424 for more information.

To become a volunteer, a foster owner or both, visit co.iredell.nc.us/149/animal-services-control, call the volunteer coordinator at 704-878-5424, ext. 3507, or stop by the shelter for an application from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Fostering is a great way to get the dogs out of the shelter for a reprieve and a great opportunity to get them in front of potential adopters they wouldn’t see while being in the shelter.

The Books & Buddies reading program is now running. No appointment is necessary. Reading times are from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Bring your own book or borrow one from the shelter and grab a stool. Participants who need hours for school or community service will need to track them on their own. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Due to space, only one reader at a time is allowed in the cat room.

Iredell County Animal Services also holds drive-thru rabies clinics from 6-7 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. The fee is $5, cash only. For information, call the shelter at 704-878-5424.

Urgent: Our foster program is running dangerously low on wet and dry kitten food.

Our fosters are true lifesavers in providing the necessary TLC our cats/kittens so desperately need in order for the best possible outcome they can get, that we don't want them to have to provide for the basic care items needed to care for them. This is where you can help!

We are in need of dry and wet kitten food, as well as litter to be sent home with each foster. Please see the pics below for reference as to the brand we need As for size of dry kitten food, 3.15-pound or 6.3-pound bags are easiest for fosters to handle.

If you can help, our address is 430 Bristol Drive, Statesville, NC 28625.